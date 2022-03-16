WEP vs WAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CSA One Day Cup 2021/22, Match 8

Western Province will take on the Warriors in the eighth match of the CSA One Day Cup 2021-22 at the Newlands in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Western Province began their campaign in the CSA One Day Cup with a loss to the North West by a margin of 17 runs. However, they bounced back in the very next match with a one-wicket win against the Lions.

They will look to build on that victory and gain some winning momentum.

Meanwhile, the Warriors lost their opening match against the Lions by a gigantic margin of 160 runs. Their second game was abandoned without a ball being bowled and morale will be low in the camp given how the campaign has begun.

WEP vs WAR Probable Playing 11 Today

WEP XI

Richard Levi, Jonathan Bird, Tony de Zorzi (c), Dane Vilas (wk), George Linde, Yaseen Vallie, Kyle Simmonds, Mihlali Mpongwana, Beuran Hendricks, Tshepo Moreki, Basheeru-Deen Walters

WAR XI

Wihan Lubbe, JJ Smuts, Lesiba Ngoepe, Rudi Second (c), Tristan Stubbs, Diego Rosier, Sinethemba Qeshile (wk), Glenton Stuurman, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Akhona Mnyaka, Tiaan van Vuuren / Kyle Jacobs

Match Details

WEP vs WAR, CSA One Day Cup 2021/22, Match 8

Date and Time: March 16, 2022, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

Pitch Report

The wicket has more pace and bounce and batters are expected to excel. A score of 250 could prove to be par and batting first would be a wise option.

Today's WEP vs WAR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Qeshile hasn't had a good start to the tournament. He recorded a duck in the first game and will be hoping to put up a strong showing here.

Batters

J Bird was in solid form as he smacked a wonderful century in the opening game against North West. He scored 116 runs off 126 runs and will be eyeing another big knock.

D Rosier is a dependable batter in the Warriors lineup. He will be looking to impress after scoring 32 runs against the Lions in the last match.

All-rounders

G Linde is an accomplished cricketer who is a key member of the Western Province camp. He has managed 71 runs in two matches with the highest score of 67*.

W Lubbe failed to make an impression in the last match and only got two runs to show for his efforts. He’s a better player than that and would like to spend more time in the middle in this game.

Bowlers

T Moreki has been in dazzling form in the CSA One Day Cup. He has picked up six wickets in two matches so far and will be looking to bowl with the same rhythm.

Top 5 best players to pick in WEP vs WAR Dream11 prediction team

J Bird (WEP) – 145 points

M Mpongwana (WEP) – 133 points

K Simmonds (WEP) – 84 points

T Moreki (WEP) – 65 points

D Rosier (WAR) – 42 points

Important stats for WEP vs WAR Dream11 prediction team

J Bird: 116 runs

T Moreki: 6 wickets

D Rosier: 32 runs

G Linde: 71 runs

W Lubbe: 2 runs

WEP vs WAR Dream11 Prediction Today

WEP vs WAR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Qeshile, J Bird, D Rosier, T Stubbs, K Simmonds, JJ Smuts, W Lubbe, G Linde, M Mpongwana, T Moreki, M Nabe

Captain: JJ Smuts, Vice-Captain: W Lubbe

WEP vs WAR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Qeshile, J Bird, D Rosier, R Levi, K Simmonds, JJ Smuts, W Lubbe, G Linde, M Mpongwana, T Moreki, B Hendricks

Captain: J Bird, Vice-Captain: G Linde.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar