WEP vs WAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CSA T20 Challenge, Match 6

The Western Province (WEP) will lock horns with the Warriors (WAR) in the sixth match of the CSA T20 Challenge at St. George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday.

Western Province started their CSA T20 Challenge campaign with a six-wicket win over Boland and are currently placed atop the points table. The Warriors, on the other hand, beat the Titans by eight runs in their first game. They currently find themselves third in the standings.

WEP vs WAR Probable Playing 11 Today

WEP XI

Jonathan Bird, Richard Levi, Dane Vilas (WK), Gavin Kaplan, Wayne Parnell (C), George Linde, Mihlali Mpongwana, Aviwe Mgijima, Tshepo Moreki, Beuran Hendricks, Junaid Dawood

WAR XI

Wihan Lubbe, Matthew Breetzke (WK), Lesiba Ngoepe, JJ Smuts, Tristan Stubbs, Diego Rosier, Tiaan van Vuuren, Sinethemba Qeshile (C), Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Dane Paterson, Tsepo Ndwandwa

Match Details

WEP vs WAR, CSA T20 Challenge, Match 6

Date and Time: 9th February 2022, 06:00 PM IST

Venue: St. George's Park, Port Elizabeth.

Pitch Report

The track at St. George's Park is a sporting one which offers equal assistance to batters and bowlers. While the pacers are expected to get ample support off the surface, the batters will have to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears. The average first-innings score at the venue is 165 runs.

Today’s WEP vs WAR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Matthew Breetzke: Breetzke scored 36 runs against the Titans at a strike rate of 171.42. He could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team on Wednesday.

Batters

Richard Levi: Levi is a reliable Western Province top-order batter who played a crucial 67-run knock against Boland.

Diego Rosier: Although Rosier managed only three runs against the Titans, he is a quality batter who is expected to contribute well on Wednesday.

All-rounders

Wihan Lubbe: Lubbe is a quality all-rounder who can single-handedly win matches for his side. He was adjudged the Man of the Match against the Titans for smashing 56 runs and picking up two wickets.

George Linde: Linde scalped two wickets at an economy rate of 3.25 and also scored 20 runs in the previous game.

Bowlers

Beuran Hendricks: Hendricks is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs. He picked up two wickets at an economy of 7.00 in the previous match against Boland.

Dane Paterson: Paterson will lead the Warriors' bowling attack on Wednesday. He scalped two wickets against the Titans.

Top 5 best players to pick in WEP vs WAR Dream11 prediction team

Wihan Lubbe (WAR) - 133 points

Richard Levi (WEP) - 100 points

George Linde (WEP) - 91 points

Tristan Stubbs (WAR) - 78 points

Dane Paterson (WAR) - 69 points

Important Stats for WEP vs WAR Dream11 prediction team

Wihan Lubbe: 56 runs and 2 wickets in 1 match; SR - 121.73 and ER - 7.50

Richard Levi: 67 runs in 1 match; SR - 171.79

George Linde: 20 runs and 2 wickets in 1 match; SR - 95.23 and ER - 3.25

Tristan Stubbs: 51 runs in 1 match; SR - 188.88

Dane Paterson: 2 wickets in 1 match; ER - 10.50

WEP vs WAR Dream11 Prediction Today (CSA T20 Challenge)

WEP vs WAR Dream11 Prediction - CSA T20 Challenge

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Matthew Breetzke, Richard Levi, Diego Rosier, Jonathan Bird, Wayne Parnell, JJ Smuts, George Linde, Wihan Lubbe, Beuran Hendricks, Dane Paterson, Mthiwekhaya Nabe.

Captain: JJ Smuts. Vice-captain: George Linde.

WEP vs WAR Dream11 Prediction - CSA T20 Challenge

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dane Vilas, Matthew Breetzke, Richard Levi, Jonathan Bird, Tristan Stubbs, JJ Smuts, George Linde, Wihan Lubbe, Beuran Hendricks, Dane Paterson, Mthiwekhaya Nabe.

Captain: George Linde. Vice-captain: Dane Vilas.

Edited by Samya Majumdar