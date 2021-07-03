West Indies Women A vs Pakistan Women A Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's 3rd Unofficial T20 Match - July 04, 2021

The third match between West Indies Women A and Pakistan Women A will take place at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Sunday.

Pakistan have already taken an unassaisable 2-0 lead in the three-match unofficial T20 series. They won the first game by seven wickets, chasing down 97 runs with seven balls to spare. In the second game, Pakistan successfully defended 108, winning the contest by 14 runs. The visitors, who have been excellent with both the bat and ball, will be eyeing a series whitewash at the expense of West Indies.

West Indies, on the other hand, have struggled for consistency in the ongoing series. While their bowling has been decent, the hosts' batting unit has failed in both games. They could muster just 96 in the first match before failing to chase down 109 in the second. West Indies will want to bounce back and avoid a cleansweep at the hands of Pakistan when the two teams lock horns again on Sunday.

Squads to choose from

West Indies Women A: Reniece Boyce (c), Shabika Gajnabi (vc), Shanika Bruce, Cherry Ann Fraser, Jannillea Glasgow, Sheneta Grimmond, Caneisha Isaac, Zaida James, Japhina Joseph, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Kaysia Schultz, Steffie Soogrim, Rachel Vincent, Rashada Williams

Pakistan Women A: Javeria Khan, Rameen Shamim, Sidra Nawaz (c), Aliya Riaz, Aiman Anwar, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Iram Javed, Jaweria Rauf, Kainat Imtiaz, Kaynat Hafeez, Maham Tariq, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (wk), Nahida Khan, Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Saba Nazir, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah

Predicted Playing XIs

West Indies Women A: Reniece Boyce (c & wk), Rashada Williams, Mandy Mangru, Rachel Vincent, Shabika Gajnabi, Qiana Joseph, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Steffie Soogrim, Caneisha Isaac, Shanika Bruce, Kaysia Schultz

Pakistan Women A: Ayesha Zafar, Muneeba Ali (wk), Omaima Sohail, Nahida Khan, Kaynat Hafeez, Kainat Imtiaz, Rameen Shamim (c), Sadia Iqbal, Aiman Anwer, Maham Tariq, Syeda Aroob Shah

Match Details

Match: West Indies A Women vs Pakistan A Women

Date and Time: July 4th 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua is slightly on the slower side. While spinners generally get some assistance, with the ball gripping off the surface, there will be some swing and movement on offer for the pacers as well. A slightly sluggish surface is likely to be in store again for Sunday's fixture. A score of around 125-130 could well be a winning total at the venue.

West Indies Women A vs Pakistan Women A Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Team for West Indies A Women vs Pakistan A Women - 3rd Unofficial T20.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muneeba Ali, Reniece Boyce, Ayesha Zafar, Omaima Sohail, Rashada Williams, Kainat Imtiaz, Mandy Mangru, Aiman Anwer, Rameen Shamim, Kaysia Schultz, Steffie Soogrim

Captain: Rameen Shamim. Vice-captain: Kainat Imtiaz

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muneeba Ali, Nahida Khan, Ayesha Zafar, Omaima Sohail, Rashada Williams, Kainat Imtiaz, Shabika Gajnabi, Aiman Anwer, Rameen Shamim, Caneisha Isaac, Steffie Soogrim

Captain: Aiman Anwer. Vice-captain: Rashada Williams

Edited by Samya Majumdar