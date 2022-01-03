WI-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 4th Youth ODI Match

West Indies Under-19 (WI-U19) will take on South Africa Under-19 (SA-U19) in the fourth and final Youth ODI at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St Vincent on Monday.

South Africa Under-19 are currently leading the series 2-1. They successfully defended 146 in the first game before West Indies Under-19 easily chased down 104 in the second. The third game was a close one, with the visitors chasing down 107 with one wicket to spare.

WI-U19 vs SA-U19 Probable Playing 11 today

West Indies Under-19: Shaqkere Parris, Matthew Nandu, Teddy Bishop, Ackeem Auguste (c), Jordan Johnson, Giovonte Depeiza, Carlon Bowen-Tuckett (wk), Jaden Carmichael, Johann Layne, Isai Thorne, Onaje Amory

South Africa Under-19: Jade Smith, Ethan-John Cunningham, Valentine Kitime, Dewald Brevis, Gerhardus Maree (wk), George Van Heerden (c), Michael Copeland, Jan Coetzer, Liam Alder, Asakhe Tshaka, Kwena Maphaka

Match Details

WI-U19 vs SA-U19, 4th Youth ODI

Date & Time: January 3rd 2022, 7 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent

Pitch Report

With bowlers dominating proceedings, it has been a low-scoring series so far. While the pacers have got some movement early on, the spinners have also found turn with the older ball. Another bowling-friendly track is expected at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St Vincent.

Today’s WI-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Gerhardus Maree is safe behind the stumps and can chip in well with the bat as well.

Batters

Teddy Bishop seems to be in solid touch with the bat, having mustered 75 runs in three innings.

All-rounders

Jaden Carmichael is the leading wicket-taker in the series with seven scalps to his name.

Dewald Brevis has been excellent with the ball, picking up six wickets in two games so far.

Bowler

Onaje Amory has been in magnificent form, having taken seven wickets in two games.

Top 5 best players to pick in WI-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team

Jaden Carmichael (WI-U19)

Ackeem Auguste (WI-U19)

Dewald Brevis (SA-U19)

Asakhe Tshaka (SA-U19)

Teddy Bishop (WI-U19)

Important stats for WI-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team

Jaden Carmichael: 7 wickets

Onaje Amory: 7 wickets

Teddy Bishop: 75 runs

Dewald Brevis: 20 runs & 6 wickets

WI-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream 11 Prediction (4th Youth ODI)

Dream11 Team for West Indies Under-19 vs South Africa Under-19 - 4th Youth ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gerhardus Maree, Ackeem Auguste, Teddy Bishop, Giovonte Depeiza, Jade Smith, Dewald Brevis, Jaden Carmichael, Onaje Amory, Johann Layne, Liam Alder, Asakhe Tshaka

Captain: Jaden Carmichael. Vice-captain: Dewald Brevis.

Dream11 Team for West Indies Under-19 vs South Africa Under-19 - 4th Youth ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gerhardus Maree, Ackeem Auguste, Teddy Bishop, George Van Heerden, Matthew Nandu, Dewald Brevis, Jaden Carmichael, Onaje Amory, Johann Layne, Asakhe Tshaka, Kwena Maphaka

Captain: Onaje Amory. Vice-captain: Dewald Brevis.

Edited by Samya Majumdar