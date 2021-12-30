WI-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd Youth ODI

West Indies Under-19 (WI-U19) will take on South Africa Under-19 (SA-U19) in the third Youth ODI of the four-match series at the Cumberland Playing Field in St Vincent on Thursday.

The series is evenly poised, with both teams winning one game apiece. South Africa Under-19 successfully defended 146 and won the first game by 18 runs. Meanwhile, West Indies Under-19 were clinical in the second game as they chased down 104 with 26.4 overs to spare.

WI-U19 vs SA-U19 Probable Playing 11 today

West Indies Under-19: Shaqkere Parris, Matthew Nandu, Teddy Bishop, Ackeem Auguste (c), Giovonte Depeiza, Anderson Mahase, McKenny Clarke, Johann Layne, Jaden Carmichael, Isai Thorne, Carlon Bowen-Tuckett

South Africa Under-19: Jade Smith, Valentine Kitime, Andile Simelane, George Van Heerden (c), Gerhardus Maree, Joshua Stephenson, Jan Coetzer, Kaden Solomons (wk), Dewald Brevis, Asakhe Tshaka, Aphiwe Mnyanda

Match Details

WI-U19 vs SA-U19, 3rd Youth ODI

Date & Time: December 30th 2021, 7 PM IST

Venue: Cumberland Playing Field, St Vincent

Pitch Report

With bowlers having dominated proceedings, it has been a low-scoring series so far. While the pacers have found some movement early on, the spinners have also managed the ball to grip and turn off the surface.

Today’s WI-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Kaden Solomons is safe behind the stumps and can chip in decently with the bat as well.

Batter

Ackeem Auguste has been in solid touch with the bat, accumulating 55 runs in two games so far.

All-rounders

Jaden Carmichael hasn't done much with the bat, but he has returned with six scalps in two games at an economy rate of 3.18.

Dewald Brevis, who might return to SA-U19's playing XI today, was excellent in the first game. He scored 14 runs and took three wickets.

Bowler

Anderson Mahase has been in superb form in the series, picking up six wickets at an economy rate of 3.94.

Top 5 best players to pick in WI-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team

Jaden Carmichael (WI-U19): 209 points

Anderson Mahase (WI-U19): 200 points

Ackeem Auguste (WI-U19): 115 points

Dewald Brevis (SA-U19): 111 points

Andile Simelane (SA-U19): 104 points

Important stats for WI-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team

Jaden Carmichael: 6 wickets

Anderson Mahase: 6 wickets

Ackeem Auguste: 55 runs

Dewald Brevis: 14 runs & 3 wickets

WI-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream 11 Prediction (3rd Youth ODI)

Dream11 Team for West Indies Under-19 vs South Africa Under-19.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kaden Solomons, Ackeem Auguste, Teddy Bishop, Jade Smith, Matthew Nandu, Andile Simelane, Dewald Brevis, Jaden Carmichael, McKenny Clarke, Anderson Mahase, Asakhe Tshaka

Captain: Jaden Carmichael. Vice-captain: Dewald Brevis.

Dream11 Team for West Indies Under-19 vs South Africa Under-19.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kaden Solomons, Ackeem Auguste, Teddy Bishop, Giovonte Depeiza, Jade Smith, Andile Simelane, Dewald Brevis, Jaden Carmichael, Johann Layne, Anderson Mahase, Aphiwe Mnyanda

Captain: Anderson Mahase. Vice-captain: Andile Simelane.

Edited by Samya Majumdar