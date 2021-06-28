West Indies vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for the 3rd T20I - June 29th, 2021

With the five-match series delicately poised at 1-1, West Indies will lock horns with South Africa in the third T20I at Grenada on Tuesday, June 29.

After being on the receiving end of a hammering in the series opener, South Africa roared back to life in the second T20I with an all-round bowling performance. The West Indies batsmen were a touch too casual with their attacking strokeplay as they surrendered the advantage in the middle overs.

Temba Bavuma will be confident after notching up his first win as the Proteas' T20I captain, while Kieron Pollard and his men will look to return to winning ways in their favorite format.

West Indies' squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Fletcher, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas and Hayden Walsh

South Africa's squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, George Linde, Sisanda Magala, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Lizaad Williams, Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Kyle Verreynne, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi

Here are three players who can be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the West Indies vs South Africa 3rd T20I.

#3 Evin Lewis (West Indies)

St Kitts Nevis Patriots v Trinbago Knight Riders - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

Coming into this series against South Africa, Evin Lewis had been without top-level cricket since March, where he was slightly inconsistent against Sri Lanka. But in the first two matches, he has arguably been West Indies' best batsman.

With scores of 71 and 21 in the two games, Lewis has enjoyed the extra pace on the ball from South Africa's speedsters and given the Windies quick starts in the powerplay. He may not have carried on to get a big score in the 2nd T20I, but he's certainly in excellent form.

Lewis is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the West Indies vs South Africa 3rd T20I.

#2 Quinton de Kock (South Africa)

South Africa v England - 2nd T20 International

A batsman who returned to form during the Test series against West Indies with scores of 141* and 96, Quinton de Kock seems to be enjoying playing without the pressure of captaincy on his shoulders.

De Kock has made 37 and 26 in the two games so far, and is due a big score soon. The wicket-keeper also has a stable opening partner in the in-form Reeza Hendricks and will take heart from his team's display in the previous match.

As the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the West Indies vs South Africa 3rd T20I, De Kock could return a huge points haul.

#1 Andre Russell (West Indies)

The Hundred Draft

After making a brilliant return to the West Indian T20I team in the series opener, Andre Russell had a rather indifferent game yesterday.

The burly all-rounder scalped one wicket in his two overs, but an ugly attempted heave saw him walk back for just five runs. However, the brand of cricket he wishes to play is not only extremely clear but also conducive to a batting-friendly wicket in Grenada.

Bound to contribute in one way or another, Russell is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the West Indies vs South Africa 3rd T20I.

Edited by Atharva Papnoi