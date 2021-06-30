West Indies vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for the 4th T20I - July 1st, 2021

After conceding the advantage with a close loss in the third T20I, West Indies will lock horns with South Africa in the fourth game of the five-match series at Grenada on Thursday, July 1.

The series is on the line for West Indies, who trail 2-1 and need their batsmen to get their act together against a resolute Protea outfit. Two losses while chasing won't please Kieron Pollard and the team management, with the country having a reputation to uphold in the format ahead of the T20 World Cup.

South Africa, on the other hand, are eyeing an incredible series victory under the leadership of new captain Temba Bavuma. Different players have stepped up at different times for the visitors, who are only one good performance away from a historic piece of silverware against the defending T20 World Cup champions.

West Indies' squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Fletcher, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas and Hayden Walsh

South Africa's squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, George Linde, Sisanda Magala, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Lizaad Williams, Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Kyle Verreynne, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi

Here are three players who can be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the West Indies vs South Africa 4th T20I.

#3 Andre Russell (West Indies)

West Indies v Bangladesh - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Andre Russell's return to the West Indies T20I side has largely gone to plan, even though he hasn't come up with a big innings yet.

With Obed McCoy and Dwayne Bravo taking up death-bowling responsibilities, Russell hasn't been put in a position to take wickets often. But he's still managed to contribute with the ball while also striking a few lusty blows lower down the order.

A value addition despite his decreased role in the side, Russell is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the West Indies vs South Africa 4th T20I.

#2 Reeza Hendricks (South Africa)

South Africa v England - 2nd ODI

As Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen have made themselves the lynchpins of the South African batting unit in T20I cricket, Reeza Hendricks has flown under the radar.

The opener has been impressive for the Proteas in the format. Although he has middling scores of 17, 42 and 17 in this series so far, Hendricks has consistently hit a few boundaries in the powerplay and gotten the team off to a fluent start. He tallied three fifties in four games for South Africa 'A' at the start of June, and his form points towards a big score on the horizon.

As the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the West Indies vs South Africa 4th T20I, Hendricks could return a huge points haul.

#1 Jason Holder (West Indies)

New Zealand v West Indies - 2nd Test: Day 4

West Indies pulled off a surprising move in the previous game as they promoted Jason Holder to No. 3 in the absence of Chris Gayle, who was rested. Should 'The Universe Boss' return, Holder may be moved down the order again.

But West Indies could think about using the all-rounder in a niche role, where he could be the perfect foil for the other attacking batsmen in the middle order. He has bowled economically as well, adding to his value.

Bound to contribute in one way or another, Holder is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the West Indies vs South Africa 4th T20I.

