West Indies vs South Africa Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's 1st T20 Match - June 26th, 2021

The first T20I between South Africa and West Indies is set to take place at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Saturday.

After a grueling yet lopsided Test series, South Africa and West Indies will tussle in a bout of five T20Is. Unlike the Tests, the Windies will start as the favorites, owing to their supremely talented squad. The additions of Andre Russell and Shimron Hetmyer further bolsters Kieron Pollard's options ahead of this series. The return of Fidel Edwards also adds to the bowling might that West Indies possess as they build towards the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup.

South Africa have also named a strong squad headlined by star wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock. While captain Temba Bavuma's fitness is still up in the air, the Proteas will bank on the experience of Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller in the middle-order. However, the onus will be on their star-studded bowling trio of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi, who proved to be the difference maker in the Test series.

Although there isn't much to separate the two sides on paper, West Indies' explosive batting unit might just hand them the edge. With both teams looking to kickstart their preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup with a win, we should be in for a thriller in Grenada.

Squads to choose from

West Indies

Kieron Pollard (c), Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Fletcher, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas and Hayden Walsh

South Africa

Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, George Linde, Sisanda Magala, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Lizaad Williams, Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Kyle Verreynne, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi

Predicted Playing XIs

West Indies

Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards and Hayden Walsh/Kevin Sinclair

South Africa

Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi

Match Details

Match: West Indies vs South Africa, 1st T20I

Date and Time: 26th June 2021, at 11:30 PM IST

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, Grenada

Pitch Report

The National Cricket Stadium should be on the slower side, with spinners expected to play a big role. While the pacers will get some swing, the batsmen will look to make full use of the conditions in the powerplay overs. With the pitch likely to slow down as the match progresses, wickets in hand will be key. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 160 being a good total at the venue.

West Indies vs South Africa 1st T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

WI vs SA 1st T20 Dream11 Fantasy Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Q de Kock, C Gayle, D Miller, E Lewis, R van der Dussen, A Russell, G Linde, K Pollard, K Rabada, O McCoy and S Cottrell

Captain: C Gayle. Vice-captain: Q de Kock

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Q de Kock, C Gayle, D Miller, L Simmons, R van der Dussen, A Russell, A Nortje, K Pollard, K Rabada, O McCoy and S Cottrell

Captain: Q de Kock. Vice-captain: K Pollard

