West Indies vs South Africa Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's 1st Test - June 10th, 2021

The first of two Tests between South Africa and West Indies is set to take place at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia, starting this Thursday.

West Indies will begin an exciting season of cricket, starting off with a much-awaited Test series against South Africa. The Windies have enjoyed some success in the longest format of late, with a series win over Bangladesh earlier in the year. Kraigg Brathwaite has led the side admirably over the last few months, with the inclusion of Kyle Mayers and Nkrumah Bonner adding some much-needed stability to the side. With the likes of Kemar Roach and Jason Holder joining forces in the bowling attack, the Windies will fancy a series win against South Africa.

South Africa, meanwhile, are in a rebuilding phase, with Dean Elgar taking over the captaincy. With youngsters such as Aiden Markram and Wiaan Mulder itching to make their mark, South Africa look well-equipped for the Caribbean challenge. Like their opponents, South Africa also have a fearsome bowling attack, led by Kagiso Rabada. It paves the way for a mouthwatering game of Test cricket between the two sides.

Squads to choose from

West Indies

Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Jermaine Blackwood (vc), Nkrumah Bonner, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jahmar Hamilton, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican

South Africa

Dean Elgar (c), Temba Bavuma (vc), Quinton de Kock, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Peterson , Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lizaad Williams , Prenelan Subrayen, Marco Jansen

Predicted Playing XIs

West Indies

Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Kieran Powell, Darren Bravo, Kyle Mayers, Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Joshua da Silva (wk), Kemar Roach, Jason Holder, Shannon Gabriel, Rakheem Cornwall

South Africa

Dean Elgar (c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Wiaan Mulder/George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada

Match Details

Match: West Indies vs South Africa, 1st Test

Date: 10th June 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia

Pitch Report

A competitive clash between bat and ball is expected in St Lucia. The bowlers will enjoy the conditions with ample movement available off the surface. The pitch is slightly on the slower side, bringing the spinners into play in the latter half of the Test. The weather forecast for the week is all clear, with a few clouds expected to hover around early during each day. Both teams will look to bowl first upon winning the toss and make good use of the bowling-friendly conditions on offer.

West Indies vs South Africa 1st Test Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

WI vs SA 1st Test Dream11 Fantasy Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Kraigg Brathwaite, Nkrumah Bonner, Rassie van der Dussen, Jason Holder, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel

Captain: Dean Elgar, Vice-Captain: Jason Holder

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, Keshav Maharaj, Dean Elgar, Kraigg Brathwaite, Jermaine Blackwood, Rassie van der Dussen, Jason Holder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Kemar Roach and Kyle Mayers

Captain: Jason Holder, Vice-Captain: Rassie van der Dussen

Edited by Prem Deshpande