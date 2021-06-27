West Indies vs South Africa Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's 2nd T20 Match - June 27th, 2021

The second T20I between West Indies and South Africa is set to take place at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Sunday.

West Indies were rampant in the first T20I as they chased down a par score with relative ease. Although they didn't seem to have fielded their strongest side, the Windies' depth and balance came through. However, they will need their bowlers to come up with a better performance with the pitch being a belter as they seek another win in Grenada.

The South Africans were lackluster in the previous T20I with the bowling being quite disappointing. Although their batsmen did show glimpses of what they are capable of, they could only end up with a par score, not enough to keep them in the game. All eyes will be on in-form keeper Quinton de Kock, who will be key to the South Africans' fortunes. All in all, a cracking game of cricket beckons at the National Stadium with both sides eyeing a win on Sunday.

Squads to choose from

West Indies

Kieron Pollard (c), Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Fletcher, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas and Hayden Walsh

South Africa

Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, George Linde, Sisanda Magala, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Lizaad Williams, Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Kyle Verreynne, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi

Predicted Playing XIs

West Indies

Andre Fletcher, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Obed McCoy and Kevin Sinclair

South Africa

Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi

Match Details

Match: West Indies vs South Africa, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: 27th June 2021, at 11:30 PM IST

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, Grenada

Pitch Report

A relatively high-scoring game is on the cards with the pacers expected to get some help off the surface. The spinners should also get some turn with the pitch slowing down as the match progresses. Wickets in hand will be key with an even contest between bat and ball expected in the middle overs. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss with 170 being a good total at the venue.

West Indies vs South Africa 2nd T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

WI vs SA 2nd T20 Dream11 Fantasy Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Q de Kock, N Pooran, C Gayle, D Miller, E Lewis, R van der Dussen, A Russell, D Bravo, K Rabada, T Shamsi and O McCoy

Captain: Q de Kock. Vice-captain: A Russell

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Q de Kock, H Klaasen, C Gayle, D Miller, E Lewis, R van der Dussen, A Russell, D Bravo, K Rabada, T Shamsi and K Sinclair

Captain: A Russell. Vice-captain: K Rabada

Edited by Samya Majumdar