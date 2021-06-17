West Indies vs South Africa Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's 2nd Test - June 18th, 2021

The second Test between South Africa and West Indies is set to take place at the Daren Sammy National Stadium in St Lucia from this Friday.

South Africa got off to the perfect start with a resounding win in the first Test. Riding on the back of sensational bowling performances from the pace trio of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi, South Africa cannot lose the series from here on. However, they will be eyeing a series win, with the likes of Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen looking in decent touch.

West Indies, who have done well in the longest format in recent years, couldn't muster a fight in the first Test. Apart from the duo of Kemar Roach and Roston Chase, none of the West Indies players could come up with notable contributions. However, they can bank on their familiarity with home conditions as they look to tie the series, although that is easier said than done.

Although South Africa will start the Test as the clear favorites, one cannot write the Windies off, especially in this format. With some of the best bowlers in world cricket taking centrestage, we should be in for a cracking game of Test cricket in the coming days.

Squads to choose from

West Indies

Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Jermaine Blackwood (vc), Nkrumah Bonner, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jahmar Hamilton, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican

South Africa

Dean Elgar (c), Temba Bavuma (vc), Quinton de Kock, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Peterson , Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lizaad Williams , Prenelan Subrayen, Marco Jansen

Predicted Playing XIs

West Indies

Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Shai Hope, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Jermaine Blackwood, Roston Chase, Joshua da Silva (wk), Kemar Roach, Jason Holder, Jayden Seales and Rakheem Cornwall

South Africa

Dean Elgar (c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Quinton de Kock (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada

Match Details

Match: West Indies vs South Africa, 2nd Test

Date: 18th June 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia

Pitch Report

The pacers are expected to dominate proceedings yet again, with extra swing and bounce available in abundance. The batsmen will have to bide their time in the middle to see out the new ball. Although there shouldn't be much turn on offer early on, the spinners should come into play in the latter half of the Test. Both teams will ideally look to bat first upon winning the toss, with the pitch likely to get slower as the game progresses.

West Indies vs South Africa 2nd Test Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

WI vs SA 2nd Test Dream11 Fantasy Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Kraigg Brathwaite, Rassie van der Dussen, Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Kemar Roach, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje and Jayden Seales

Captain: Kagiso Rabada. Vice-captain: Jason Holder

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Kraigg Brathwaite, Keegan Petersen, Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Kemar Roach, Kagiso Rabada, Aiden Markram, Anrich Nortje and Jayden Seales

Captain: Dean Elgar. Vice-captain: Jason Holder

Edited by Samya Majumdar