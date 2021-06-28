West Indies vs South Africa Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's 3rd T20 Match - June 28th, 2021

The third T20I between West Indies and South Africa is set to take place at the National Cricket Ground in Grenada on Tuesday.

West Indies, who ran out comfortable winners in the first T20I, were handed a reality check by South Africa in the second game. Riding on the exploits of lead pacers Kagiso Rabada and George Linde, South Africa stifled their opponents to level the series. More of the same is expected from the South Africans, especially on the batting front. All eyes will be on Quinton de Kock, who has been in good form on this tour. But he has his task cut out against the Windies.

West Indies could well be the favorites to win this game, and rightly so. They have an explosive batting unit filled with experience in the form of Kieron Pollard and Chris Gayle. Although their bowling has lacked conviction, West Indies will bank on Dwayne Bravo to get them through in the contest.

Although South Africa will start the match as underdogs, they have a formidable unit which should give the Windies a run for their money. With a series lead hanging in the balance, we should be in for a cracking game on Tuesday.

Squads to choose from

West Indies

Kieron Pollard (c), Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Fletcher, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas and Hayden Walsh

South Africa

Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, George Linde, Sisanda Magala, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Lizaad Williams, Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Kyle Verreynne, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi

Predicted Playing XIs

West Indies

Andre Fletcher, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Obed McCoy and Kevin Sinclair

South Africa

Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi

Match Details

Match: West Indies vs South Africa, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: 29th June 2021, at 11:30 PM IST

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, Grenada

Pitch Report

Although the pitch at the National Cricket Stadium has seen its fair share of runs this series, it is expected to be on the slower side going forward. The ball should come nicely on to the bat, with the batsmen looking to maximize the conditions and powerplay restrictions upfront. The spinners will come into play in the middle overs, making for an even contest between the bat and the ball. Both teams will ideally look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 160 being a good total at the venue.

West Indies vs South Africa 3rd T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

WI vs SA 3rd T20 Dream11 Fantasy Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis, Temba Bavuma, Chris Gayle, David Miller, Andre Russell, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Obed McCoy, Dwayne Bravo and Tabraiz Shamsi

Captain: Quinton de Kock. Vice-captain: Chris Gayle

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, David Miller, Andre Russell, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, Obed McCoy, Dwayne Bravo and Tabraiz Shamsi

Captain: Andre Russell. Vice-captain: Quinton de Kock

Edited by Samya Majumdar