West Indies vs South Africa Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's 4th T20 Match - July 1st, 2021

The fourth T20I between South Africa and West Indies is set to take place at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Thursday.

After a tough start to the series, South Africa have hit back with two imperative bowling performances, fuelled by Tabraiz Shamsi. Alongside Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje, Shamsi has dominated the West Indian batting unit, but the task is far from done. The South Africans are a win away from sealing a memorable series win and would bank on Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen to deliver the goods with the bat.

The Windies, on the other hand, have struggled for consistency and failed to click as a unit. Led by Kieron Pollard, West Indies have shown glimpses of what they are capable of doing and will hope for a complete performance to level the series on Thursday. All eyes will be on Nicholas Pooran, who has underwhelmed this year in the T20 format, with the likes of Evin Lewis and Andre Russell also being key to the Windies' fortunes.

Although both teams look evenly matched on paper, South Africa hold the edge, owing to two consecutive wins in the series. Nevertheless, we should be in for a cracking game of T20 cricket at the National Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Squads to choose from

West Indies

Kieron Pollard (c), Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Fletcher, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas and Hayden Walsh

South Africa

Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, George Linde, Sisanda Magala, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Lizaad Williams, Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Kyle Verreynne, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi

Predicted Playing XIs

West Indies

Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Obed McCoy and Fidel Edwards

South Africa

Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi

Match Details

Match: West Indies vs South Africa, 4th T20I

Date and Time: 1st July 2021, at 11:30 PM IST

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, Grenada

Pitch Report

Although the pitch at the National Cricket Stadium has slowed down as the series progressed, it should still offer a lot of runs. While the pacers should get some swing early on, they will ideally revert to off-pace deliveries as the match progresses. The spinners should play a more significant role in this game, with wickets in hand being key for either side. With the pitch expected to slow down, both teams might prefer batting first upon winning the toss. 160-170 should be a good total, but both teams are more than capable of breaching the 180-run mark.

West Indies vs South Africa 4th T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

WI vs SA 4th T20 Dream11 Fantasy Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Lendl Simmons, Andre Russell, George Linde, Obed McCoy, Dwayne Bravo, Tabraiz Shamsi and Anrich Nortje

Captain: Andre Russell. Vice-captain: David Miller

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Evin Lewis, Andre Russell, Temba Bavuma, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Tabraiz Shamsi and Kagiso Rabada

Captain: Nicholas Pooran. Vice-captain: David Miller

Edited by Samya Majumdar