West Indies vs South Africa Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's 5th T20I Match - July 3rd, 2021

The fifth T20I between South Africa and West Indies is set to take place at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Saturday.

It comes down to the final T20I to settle the series as West Indies look to seal a big win. They come into the game on the back of a stunning win in the previous game, with captain Kieron Pollard striking form with the bat. Their bowling attack is also gelling along nicely, bolstering their chances of a series-clinching win. However, they will need their middle-order to fire if they are to get past the South Africans.

Speaking of South Africans, Temba Bavuma and co. have been fairly impressive in the ongoing T20I series. Riding on the exploits of their bowling attack, South Africa have arguably been the better side over the past four games. However, their batting unit has blown hot and cold, with only Quinton de Kock striking a chord with consistency on this tour.

Both teams look evenly matched on paper, with nothing much separating them. With some of the best T20 cricketers taking center stage, a riveting contest beckons on Saturday.

Squads to choose from

West Indies

Kieron Pollard (c), Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Fletcher, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas and Hayden Walsh

South Africa

Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, George Linde, Sisanda Magala, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Lizaad Williams, Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Kyle Verreynne, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi

Predicted Playing XIs

West Indies

Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Chris Gayle, Obed McCoy and Fidel Edwards

South Africa

Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi

Match Details

Match: West Indies vs South Africa, 5th T20I

Date and Time: 3rd July 2021, at 11:30 PM IST

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, Grenada

Pitch Report

The pitch is slightly on the slower side, with the batsmen having to work for their runs. Although the ball should skid on nicely early, the bowlers will ideally revert to off-pace deliveries as the match progresses. The spinners will play a crucial role in the middle overs, with wickets in hand being key. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 160 being an excellent total at the venue.

West Indies vs South Africa 5th T20I Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

WI vs SA 5th T20 Dream11 Fantasy Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Q de Kock, E Lewis, R van der Dussen, K Pollard, T Bavuma, A Russell, G Linde, D Bravo, O McCoy, T Shamsi and A Nortje

Captain: E Lewis. Vice-captain: T Bavuma

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Pooran, E Lewis, R Hendricks, K Pollard, T Bavuma, A Russell, G Linde, D Bravo, F Edwards, T Shamsi and A Nortje

Captain: A Russell. Vice-captain: E Lewis

