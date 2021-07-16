West Indies Women A vs Pakistan Women A Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's 3rd ODD Match - Jul 16, 2021

West Indies Women A will take on Pakistan Women A in the third ODD at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua on Friday.

West Indies Women A will be extremely disappointed with their performances in the series so far. They failed to perform with the bat in the last match as they managed to score just 189 runs in their stipulated 50 overs while trying to chase down a target of 270. West Indies' batting department needs to step up and take some responsibility in the upcoming match if they want to avoid a series whitewash. The hosts, who are 0-2 down in the series, will be looking forward to learning from their mistakes and making a strong comeback against Pakistan on Friday.

Pakistan Women A, on the other hand, are having a tremendous tour of the Caribbean so far. They are unbeaten on the tour, having clean swept the T20 series before winning the first two ODDs convincingly. Pakistan won their last match by a massive 80-run margin. The visitors will be looking forward to continuing their winning momentum in the upcoming match as well. Pakistan Women A will start Friday's game as top favorites against West Indies Women A and we could witness another one-sided affair on Friday.

Squads to choose from

West Indies Women A

Shabika Gajnabi, Shanika Bruce, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Jannillea Glasgow, Sheneta Grimmond, Caneisha Isaac, Zaida James, Japhina Joseph, Qiana Joseph, Reniece Boyce (C & WK), Mandy Mangru, Kaysia Schultz, Steffie Soogrim, Rachel Vincent and Rashada Williams.

Pakistan Women A

Javeria Khan, Rameen Shamim, Sidra Nawaz (C & WK), Aliya Riaz, Aiman Anwar, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Iram Javed, Jaweria Rauf, Kainat Imtiaz, Kaynat Hafeez, Maham Tariq, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Nahida Khan, Najiha Alvi, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Saba Nazir, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin and Syeda Aroob Shah.

Probable Playing XIs

West Indies Women A

Reniece Boyce (C & WK), Rachael Vincent, Mandy Mangru, Shakibi Gajnabi, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Jannillea Glasgow, Sheneta Grimmond, Kaysia Schultz, Steffie Soogrim.

Pakistan Women A

Sidra Nawaz (C & WK), Javeria Rauf, Sidra Ameen, Kainat Imtiaz, Nahida Khan, Iram Javed, Aimen Anwar, Rameen Shamim, Saba Nazir, Maham Tariq, Sadia Iqbal.

Match Details

Match: West Indies Women A vs Pakistan Women A, 3rd ODD

Date & Time: 16th July 2021, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Coolidge Cricket Ground has favored the bowlers in the last couple of matches, with the batters having found it difficult to play big shots on this ground. The pacers have been pretty dominant in the series so far and are expected to dictate the proceedings in Friday's game as well. Meanwhile, the spinners are also expected to get some help from the wicket. Anything around 240 should be a good first innings score at the venue. Teams winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a big total on the board.

West Indies Women A vs Pakistan Women A Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (WI-W-A vs PK-W-A)

WI-W-A vs PK-W-A Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - 3rd ODD

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Reniece Boyce, Nahida Khan, Javeria Rauf, Shakibi Gajnabi, Mandy Mangru, Kainat Imtiaz, Sheneta Grimmond, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Maham Tariq, Aimen Anwar, Sadia Iqbal.

Captain: Shakibi Gajnabi. Vice-captain: Nahida Khan.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Reniece Boyce, Nahida Khan, Javeria Rauf, Shakibi Gajnabi, Kainat Imtiaz, Sheneta Grimmond, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Maham Tariq, Aimen Anwar, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal.

Captain: Nahida Khan. Vice-captain: Maham Tariq.

Edited by Samya Majumdar