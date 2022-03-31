WAU vs VCT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sheffield Shield 2021-22 Final

Western Australia (WAU) will take on Victoria (VCT) in the final of the Sheffield Shield 2021-22 at the Western Australian Cricket Association Ground in Perth on Thursday.

Western Australia finished at the top of the standings with 32 points. They won three, lost two and drew two games. Victoria, on the other hand, managed 31 points and finished second. They had three wins, one loss and three draws to their name.

WAU vs VCT Probable Playing 11 today

Western Australia: Cameron Bancroft, Sam Whiteman, Shaun Marsh (c), Hilton Cartwright, Teague Wyllie, Josh Philippe (wk), Aaron Hardie, Joel Paris, Matthew Kelly, Corey Rocchiccioli, Lance Morris

Victoria: Travis Dean, Will Pucovski, Peter Handscomb (c), Nic Maddinson, Jake Fraser McGurk, Matthew Short, Sam Harper (wk), Jono Merlo, Will Sutherland, Mitchell Perry, Scott Boland

Match Details

WAU vs VCT, Sheffield Shield 2021-22, Final

Date & Time: March 31st 2022, 8:00 AM IST

Venue: Western Australian Cricket Association Ground, Perth

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Western Australian Cricket Association Ground in Perth is expected to be bouncy and pacey in nature. While the pacers will relish the conditions, the batters need to take a cautious approach.

Today’s WAU vs VCT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Peter Handscomb has been in top form with the bat in the Sheffield Shield 2021-22, having amassed 617 runs at an average of 47.46.

Batter

Hilton Cartwright has scored 548 runs in addition to picking up seven wickets in seven games.

All-rounder

Matthew Short has contributed effectively with both the bat and ball in the Sheffield Shield 2021-22. He has scored 296 runs and taken 10 wickets.

Bowler

Joel Paris has returned with 21 scalps at an average of 19.14 and is expected to be amongst the wickets in the summit clash.

Top 5 best players to pick in WAU vs VCT Dream11 Prediction Team

Josh Philippe (WAU): 802 points

Hilton Cartwright (WAU): 702 points

Peter Handscomb (VCT): 558 points

Joel Paris (WAU): 523 points

Matthew Short (VCT): 490 points

Important stats for WAU vs VCT Dream11 Prediction Team

Hilton Cartwright: 548 runs & 7 wickets

Joel Paris: 21 wickets

Peter Handscomb: 617 runs

Matthew Short: 296 runs & 10 wickets

WAU vs VCT Dream11 Prediction (Sheffield Shield 2021-22)

Dream11 Team for Western Australia vs Victoria - Sheffield Shield 2021-22 Final.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Peter Handscomb, Josh Philippe, Nic Maddinson, Hilton Cartwright, Sam Whiteman, Matthew Short, Aaron Hardie, Joel Paris, Scott Boland, Matthew Kelly, Mitchell Perry.

Captain: Hilton Cartwright. Vice-captain: Matthew Short.

Dream11 Team for Western Australia vs Victoria - Sheffield Shield 2021-22 Final.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Peter Handscomb, Josh Philippe, Shaun Marsh, Nic Maddinson, Hilton Cartwright, Travis Dean, Matthew Short, Joel Paris, Scott Boland, Lance Morris, Mitchell Perry.

Captain: Peter Handscomb. Vice-captain: Josh Philippe.

Edited by Samya Majumdar