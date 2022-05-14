WS vs CES Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Women’s T20 Cup 2022 Group B Match 

Western Storm will take on Central Sparks in a Group B match of the English Women’s T20 Cup 2022 at the Sophia Gardens, Cardiff on Saturday.

Western Storm had a good season last year when they returned with four wins and two losses. But they narrowly missed out on a spot in the knockouts. Meanwhile, Central Sparks were inconsistent and had a win-loss record of 3-3 last season.

WS vs CES Probable Playing 11 today

Western Storm: Katie George, Fi Morris, Sophie Luff (c), Danielle Gibson, Fran Wilson, Natasha Wraith (wk), Lauren Parfitt, Nicole Harvey, Claire Nicholas, Lauren Filer, Bethan Gammon

Central Sparks: Eve Jones (c), Ami Campbell, Issy Wong, Gwenan Davies, Thea Brookes, Amy Jones (wk), Ria Fackrell, Emily Arlott, Clare Boycott, Georgia Davis, Sarah Glenn

Match Details

Match: WS vs CES

Date & Time: May 14th 2022, 7 PM IST

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff is likely to be a good one to bat on. However, there could be some movement with the new-ball for the pacers and the spinners might find some turn as well.

Today’s WS vs CES Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Amy Jones is the premier wicket-keeper batter for England across formats. She can score those big and is excellent behind the stumps.

Batters

Eve Jones was superb with both bat and ball last season. She racked up 276 runs and took four wickets with the ball.

All-rounders

Danielle Gibson returned with seven scalps in the 2021 season and she can contribute nicely with the bat too.

Bowlers

Sarah Glenn has been very impressive in her short career and has taken 12 wickets in nine ODIs in her career.

Top 5 best players to pick in WS vs CES Dream11 Prediction Team

Eve Jones (CES)

Danielle Gibson (WS)

Nicole Harvey (WS)

Sarah Glenn (CES)

Amy Jones (CES)

WS vs CES Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Western Storm vs Central Sparks - English Women’s T20 Cup 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amy Jones, Fran Wilson, Eve Jones, Sophie Luff, Ami Campbell, Danielle Gibson, Clare Boycott, Sarah Glenn, Fi Morris, Georgia Davis, Nicole Harvey

Captain: Eve Jones Vice-captain: Danielle Gibson

Dream11 Team for Western Storm vs Central Sparks - English Women’s T20 Cup 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amy Jones, Natasha Wraith, Fran Wilson, Eve Jones, Sophie Luff, Danielle Gibson, Ria Fackrell, Sarah Glenn, Fi Morris, Issy Wong, Nicole Harvey

Captain: Nicole Harvey Vice-captain: Sarah Glenn

