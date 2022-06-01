WS vs SES Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Women’s T20 Cup 2022 Group B Match

Western Storm will take on South East Stars in a Group B match of the English Women’s T20 Cup 2022 at the County Ground in Bristol on Wednesday.

Western Storm have lost and won alternately. They have two wins and as many losses and are third on the Group B points table.

Meanwhile, South East Stars have been in top form in this tournament. They have three wins and a loss so far and are second in the Group B points table.

WS vs SES Probable Playing 11 today

Western Storm: Fi Morris, Heather Knight, Sophie Luff (c), Fran Wilson, Danielle Gibson, Georgia Hennessy, Katie George, Natasha Wraith (wk), Alex Griffiths, Sophia Smale, Claire Nicholas

South East Stars: Bryony Smith (c), Aylish Cranstone, Alice Capsey, Phoebe Franklin, Alice Davidson-Richards, Sophia Dunkley, Kira Chathli (wk), Kalea Moore, Alexa Stonehouse, Freya Davies, Danielle Gregory

Match Details

Match: WS vs SES

Date & Time: June 1st 2022, 7 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Bristol

Pitch Report

The track at the County Ground in Bristol is likely to be a good one to bat on. There could be some early movement for the pacers, and the spinners might find a bit of turn as well.

Today’s WS vs SES Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Natasha Wraith has chipped in decently with the bat and behind the stumps as well. She has got 36 runs and has taken one wicket along with two stumpings.

Batters

Aylish Cranstone is in splendid form with the bat and is the leading run-getter in this tournament. She has amassed 199 runs at a strike-rate of 120.60.

All-rounders

Bryony Smith has contributed effectively with both the bat and the ball. She has got 75 runs with the bat and has picked up five wickets.

Heather Knight is a top-quality player. She has played three games and has returned with 75 runs apart from taking two scalps with the ball.

Bowlers

Claire Nicholas has been in good form with the ball and has four wickets to her name. She has an economy rate of 5.33.

Top 5 best players to pick in WS vs SES Dream11 Prediction Team

Aylish Cranstone (SES): 286 points

Danielle Gibson (WS): 248 points

Bryony Smith (SES): 244 points

Heather Knight (WS): 209 points

Sophie Luff (WS): 200 points

Important stats for WS vs SES Dream11 Prediction Team

Aylish Cranstone: 199 runs

Bryony Smith: 75 runs & five wickets

Heather Knight: 96 runs & two wickets

Danielle Gibson: 66 runs & five wickets

Sophie Luff: 134 runs

WS vs SES Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Western Storm vs South East Stars - English Women’s T20 Cup 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Natasha Wraith, Aylish Cranstone, Katie George, Sophie Luff, Heather Knight, Bryony Smith, Danielle Gibson, Alice Davidson-Richards, Freya Davies, Claire Nicholas, Kalea Moore

Captain: Heather Knight Vice-captain: Bryony Smith

Dream11 Team for Western Storm vs South East Stars - English Women’s T20 Cup 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Natasha Wraith, Aylish Cranstone, Katie George, Emma Jones, Heather Knight, Bryony Smith, Georgia Hennessy, Danielle Gibson, Freya Davies, Claire Nicholas, Kalea Moore

Captain: Danielle Gibson Vice-captain: Bryony Smith

