WS vs SES Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Women’s T20 Cup 2022 Group B Match

Western Storm will take on South East Stars in a Group B match of the English Women’s T20 Cup 2022 at the County Ground in Bristol on Wednesday.
Western Storm have lost and won alternately. They have two wins and as many losses and are third on the Group B points table.
Meanwhile, South East Stars have been in top form in this tournament. They have three wins and a loss so far and are second in the Group B points table.
WS vs SES Probable Playing 11 today
Western Storm: Fi Morris, Heather Knight, Sophie Luff (c), Fran Wilson, Danielle Gibson, Georgia Hennessy, Katie George, Natasha Wraith (wk), Alex Griffiths, Sophia Smale, Claire Nicholas
South East Stars: Bryony Smith (c), Aylish Cranstone, Alice Capsey, Phoebe Franklin, Alice Davidson-Richards, Sophia Dunkley, Kira Chathli (wk), Kalea Moore, Alexa Stonehouse, Freya Davies, Danielle Gregory
Match Details
Match: WS vs SES
Date & Time: June 1st 2022, 7 PM IST
Venue: County Ground, Bristol
Pitch Report
The track at the County Ground in Bristol is likely to be a good one to bat on. There could be some early movement for the pacers, and the spinners might find a bit of turn as well.
Today’s WS vs SES Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Natasha Wraith has chipped in decently with the bat and behind the stumps as well. She has got 36 runs and has taken one wicket along with two stumpings.
Batters
Aylish Cranstone is in splendid form with the bat and is the leading run-getter in this tournament. She has amassed 199 runs at a strike-rate of 120.60.
All-rounders
Bryony Smith has contributed effectively with both the bat and the ball. She has got 75 runs with the bat and has picked up five wickets.
Heather Knight is a top-quality player. She has played three games and has returned with 75 runs apart from taking two scalps with the ball.
Bowlers
Claire Nicholas has been in good form with the ball and has four wickets to her name. She has an economy rate of 5.33.
Top 5 best players to pick in WS vs SES Dream11 Prediction Team
Aylish Cranstone (SES): 286 points
Danielle Gibson (WS): 248 points
Bryony Smith (SES): 244 points
Heather Knight (WS): 209 points
Sophie Luff (WS): 200 points
Important stats for WS vs SES Dream11 Prediction Team
Aylish Cranstone: 199 runs
Bryony Smith: 75 runs & five wickets
Heather Knight: 96 runs & two wickets
Danielle Gibson: 66 runs & five wickets
Sophie Luff: 134 runs
WS vs SES Dream 11 Prediction
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Natasha Wraith, Aylish Cranstone, Katie George, Sophie Luff, Heather Knight, Bryony Smith, Danielle Gibson, Alice Davidson-Richards, Freya Davies, Claire Nicholas, Kalea Moore
Captain: Heather Knight Vice-captain: Bryony Smith
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Natasha Wraith, Aylish Cranstone, Katie George, Emma Jones, Heather Knight, Bryony Smith, Georgia Hennessy, Danielle Gibson, Freya Davies, Claire Nicholas, Kalea Moore
Captain: Danielle Gibson Vice-captain: Bryony Smith