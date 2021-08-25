WS vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women’s Regional T20 Match 

The Western Storm will take on the Thunder in a Group B Women’s Regional T20 encounter at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Wednesday.

The Western Storm have had an inconsistent start to their Women’s Regional T20 campaign. With one win and two losses, they are third in Group B. On the other hand, Thunder are at the top of the Group B points table. They have won twice and lost once, with their loss coming against the Western Storm in a rain-affected game.

WS vs THU Probable Playing 11 Today

Western Storm: Fi Morris, Georgia Hennessy, Danielle Gibson, Sophie Luff (c), Katie George, Alex Griffiths, Natasha Wraith (wk), Lauren Parfitt, Emily Edgcombe, Nicole Harvey, Stephanie Hutchins

Thunder: Emma Lamb, Georgie Boyce, Eleanor Threlkeld (wk), Piepa Cleary, Daisy Mullan, Kate Cross (c), Laura Marshall, Laura Jackson, Sophia Turner, Alex Hartley, Hannah Jones

Match Details

WS vs THU, Women’s Regional T20

Date and Time: August 25th 2021, 7 PM IST

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff is a good one to bat on as the ball comes nicely on to the bat, enabling the batters to play shots on the up. However, the pacers might find some movement with the new ball, keeping the batters in check.

Today’s WS vs THU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Natasha Wraith – Wraith is the Western Storm's leading run-getter in the Women’s Regional T20, managing 56 runs in two innings.

Batters

Georgia Hennessy – Hennessy could be an effective pick for today's game as she can chip in nicely with both the bat and ball.

Georgie Boyce – The 22-year-old batter can play a big knock at the top of the order today.

All-rounders

Emma Lamb – The 23-year-old Thunder all-rounder has been absolutely magnificent with both the bat and ball in the Women’s Regional T20. She has amassed 190 runs while also taking eight wickets in three games.

Danielle Gibson – Gibson has contributed well all-round. She has picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 4.72 and can score some vital runs as well.

Bowlers

Kate Cross – Cross has played just one game in the Women’s Regional T20, taking two wickets. She was in top form in The Hundred Women's.

Nicole Harvey – The leg-spinner has returned with four wickets at an economy rate of 5.25.

Top 5 best players to pick in WS vs THU Dream11 Prediction Team

Emma Lamb (THU): 571 points

Danielle Gibson (WS): 233 points

Fi Morris (WS): 233 points

Nicole Harvey (WS): 233 points

Kate Cross (THU): 58 points

Important stats for WS vs THU Dream11 Prediction Team

Emma Lamb: 190 runs & 8 wickets; SR – 154.47 & ER – 4.44

Kate Cross: 2 wickets; ER – 5.75

Danielle Gibson: 16 runs & 5 wickets; SR – 114.28 & ER – 4.72

Fi Morris: 43 runs & 3 wickets; SR – 134.37 & ER – 6.55

WS vs THU Dream 11 Prediction (Women’s Regional T20)

Dream11 Team for Western Storm vs Thunder - Women’s Regional T20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Eleanor Threlkeld, Natasha Wraith, Georgie Boyce, Georgia Hennessy, Sophie Luff, Emma Lamb, Danielle Gibson, Fi Morris, Piepa Cleary, Kate Cross, Nicole Harvey

Captain: Emma Lamb. Vice-captain: Danielle Gibson

Dream11 Team for Western Storm vs Thunder - Women’s Regional T20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Natasha Wraith, Georgie Boyce, Georgia Hennessy, Sophie Luff, Laura Marshall, Emma Lamb, Danielle Gibson, Fi Morris, Alex Hartley, Kate Cross, Nicole Harvey

Captain: Emma Lamb. Vice-captain: Kate Cross

Edited by Samya Majumdar