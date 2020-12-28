WF v PK-A Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for 2nd Unofficial T20I – Dec 29, 2020

Wellington Firebirds will lock horns with Pakistan A in the second of the five unofficial T20I games series at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Tuesday. Wellington Firebirds are looking in great touch and have won both their games in the ongoing Super Smash T20. They boast a balanced squad which gives them an edge over the Pakistan A side in this clash.

Pakistan A lost their first game of the five unofficial T20I games series against Northern Knights by 21 runs. Despite handsome half-centuries from their opening pair, Haider Ali and Zeeshan Malik, they succumbed to the Northern Knights bowling attack.

Pakistan A will need to come up with a better performance to win this game against the in-form Wellington Firebirds.

Squads to choose from

Wellington Firebirds

Fraser Colson, Troy Johnson, Michael Bracewell (C), Andrew Fletcher, Jakob Bhula, Tom Blundell (WK), James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Ollie Newton, Ben Sears, James Hartshorn, Logan van Beek, Finn Allen, Lauchie Jones (WK), Hamish Bennett, Michael Snedden, Peter Younghusband, Adam Leonard, Jamie Gibson, Ian McPeake.

Pakistan A

Rohail Nazir (C & WK), Abdullah Shafiq, Amad Butt, Danish Aziz, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Musa Khan, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Zafar Gohar and Zeeshan Malik.

Predicted Playing-11s

Wellington Firebirds

Fraser Colson, Troy Johnson, Michael Bracewell (C), Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Lauchie Jones (WK), Michael Snedden, Peter Younghusband, Jamie Gibson, Ian McPeake.

Pakistan A

Rohail Nazir (C & WK), Haider Ali, Zeeshan Malik, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Amad Butt, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Muhammad Musa.

Match Details

Match: Wellington Firebirds vs Pakistan A, 2nd Unofficial T20I

Date: 29th December 2020, 07:10 AM IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Basin Reserve is a balanced one that has something to offer for both the batsmen and the bowlers. The pacers will enjoy bowling on this surface and can procure some initial swing with the new ball. The spinners will also have a say in the latter half of the game. The batsmen can also post totals on this ground once they get settled. The average 1st innings score at this venue is 169 runs.

WF v PK-A Dream11 Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rohail Nazir, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Haider Ali, Zeeshan Malik, Rachin Ravindra, Finn Allen, Jamie Gibson, Peter Younghusband, Ian McPeake, Haris Rauf.

Captain: Devon Conway. Vice-Captain: Rachin Ravindra.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rohail Nazir, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Haider Ali, Hussain Talat, Rachin Ravindra, Finn Allen, Peter Younghusband, Ian McPeake, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf.

Captain: Rachin Ravindra. Vice-Captain: Michael Bracewell.