WF vs AA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ford Trophy 2022-23, Match 23

The Wellington Firebirds (WF) will take on the Auckland Aces (AA) in the 23rd match of the Ford Trophy 2022-23 on Wednesday, January 25, at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the WF vs AA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, the best player picks, and the pitch report.

Wellington Firebirds defeated Otago Volts by 110 runs in their previous game, while Auckland Aces registered their first win of the tournament by defeating Central Stags by three wickets. They are languishing in the points table and will not have it easy against the Wellington Firebirds, who have a strong roster that includes Rachin Ravindra, Nick Kelly, Ollie Newton, Troy Johnson, and Logan van Beek.

WF vs AA Match Details, Ford Trophy 2022-23

The 23rd match of the Ford Trophy 2022-23 will be played on January 25 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The game is set to take place at 03:30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WF vs AA, Match 23rd

Date and Time: January 25, 2023, 03:30 am IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

WF vs AA, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Basin Reserve in Wellington seems to be a balanced one. However, bowlers are expected to get more help off the surface. Anything above 280 could be a par score.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches Won by Batting first: 2

Matches Won by Bowling first: 3

Average 1st innings score: 276

Average 2nd innings score: 263

WF vs AA Probable Playing XI

WF Playing XI

No injury updates.

Luke Georgeson, Devan Vishvaka, Rachin Ravindra, Nick Kelly, Ollie Newton, Troy Johnson (c), Tim Robinson, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Lauchie Johns (wk), Michael Snedden

AA Playing XI

No injury updates.

George Worker, Sean Solia, William O Donnell, Robert ODonnell (c), Ryan Harrison, Ben Horne (wk), Simon Keene, Louis Delport, Danru Ferns, Ben Lister, Matt Gibson

Today's WF vs AA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Ben Horne (70 runs in five matches, Average: 14.00)

He has had a poor tournament with the bat, scoring only 70 runs at an average of 14.00 in five games. However, he is a safe pick from the wicket-keeper's section in today's outing.

Top Batter Pick

Nick Kelly (271 runs in seven matches, Average: 45.71)

He is a talented batter as well as an effective fielder who has played a key role for his team so far. He has scored 271 runs at an exceptional average of 45.71 in seven games. He's a must-have player in your WF vs AA Dream11 Prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Rachin Ravindra (269 runs & five wickets in seven matches, Average: 38.43)

He can provide you with valuable points with both the bat and the ball in the upcoming game. He has scored 269 runs at an excellent average of 38.43 and has taken five wickets in seven games. Given his left-arm spin bowling ability, he could be a valuable pick for your WF vs AA Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Ollie Newton ( 11 wickets in seven matches, Average: 20.82)

He is an experienced bowler with plenty of domestic league experience. He has taken 11 wickets at an average of 20.82 in seven games and could be a good pick for your Dream11 fantasy team again.

WF vs AA match captain and vice-captain choices

Robert Donnell

He is a talented batter who could be a great pick for your Dream11 fantasy team in this game. He generally bats in the top order and has scored 54 runs off 90 deliveries, including seven fours in his previous outing against the Central Stags.

George Worker

He has been one of the most consistent hitters for the Auckland Aces. However, he scored 29 runs off 57 deliveries in his previous outing and will look to capitalize on this opportunity in upcoming matches.

5 Must-Picks for WF vs AA, Match 23

Tim Robinson

Logan van Beek

Peter Younghusband

Simon Keene

Louis Delport

WF vs AA match expert tips 23rd match

Logan van Beek is an experienced all-rounder in the tournament who has been consistent with his performances so far. He has picked up 12 wickets at an average of 31.83 and scored 117 runs in seven games. He could prove to be a valuable pick and a multiplier choice for captaincy of your fantasy team.

WF vs AA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 23rd match, Head To Head League

WF vs AA Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Ben Horne

Batters: George Worker, Roux Donnell, Troy Johnson, Nick Kelly

All-Rounders: Logan van Beek, Rachin Ravindra, Luke Georgeson

Bowlers: Ollie Newton, Ben Lister, Michael Snedden

WF vs AA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 23rd match, Grand League

WF vs AA Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Ben Horne

Batters: George Worker, Troy Johnson, Nick Kelly

All-Rounders: Logan van Beek, Rachin Ravindra, Sean Solia

Bowlers: Ollie Newton, Ben Lister, Danru Ferns, Michael Snedden

