WF vs AA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Super Smash 2021/22, Match 12

The Wellington Firebirds will take on the Auckland Aces in the 12th match of the Super Smash 2021-22 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Friday.

The Wellington Firebirds began their campaign with a 27-tun win over Canterbury. However, since then, they’ve lost two matches on the trot. They are fifth in the standings and will be looking to make a comeback here.

Meanwhile, Auckland Aces are still searching for their first win in the competition. They lost their previous games against Northern Brave and are the underdogs here as well.

WF vs AA Probable Playing 11 Today

WF XI

Finn Allen (wk), Luke Georgeson, Troy Johnson, Michael Bracewell (c), Nathan Smith, Jamie Gibson, Tim Robinson, Logan Van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Ben Sears, Hamish Bennett

AA XI

Martin Guptill, George Worker, Mark Chapman, Cole Briggs, Robert O’Donnell (c), Ben Horne (wk), Sean Solia, Lockie Ferguson, Louis Delport, Adithya Ashok, Benjamin Lister

Match Details

WF vs AA, Super Smash 2021/22, Match 12

Date and Time: December 24, 2021, 7:10 AM IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

Pitch Report

The surface is flat and will be a treat to bat on. Bowlers will have to toil to pick up wickets and bowl tight spells on this ground.

The wicket might slow down in the second half and both sides should opt to bat first if they win the toss.

Today’s WF vs AA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Finn Allen’s game of calculative risk-taking is a treat to watch. The youngster can smash opposition bowlers for fun. He has scored 77 runs in the last three matches at a strike rate of 192.5.

Batters

Michael Bracewell brings plenty of value to the table. Bracewell has scored 47 runs and has also picked up three wickets so far.

Martin Guptill’s exploits in the shortest format of the sport are no mystery to anyone. He has had a distinguished career at the highest level and Guptill will be looking to make a mark in the Super Smash this season as well.

All-rounders

Logan van Beek is a proven match-winner who is expected to have a major impact in this contest as well. Not only has he scored 100 runs in three games at an average of 50, he has also picked up four wickets.

Van Beek can prove to be a fine multiplier choice for your WF vs AA Dream11 fantasy side.

Bowlers

Lockie Ferguson is an excellent bowler in T20 cricket. The Kiwi speedster picked up two wickets in the first game. Lockie is also decent with the bat in hand.

Top 5 best players to pick in WF vs AA Dream11 prediction team

Logan van Beek (WF) – 282 points

Michael Bracewell (WF) – 168 points

Finn Allen (WF) – 154 points

Nathan Smith (WF) – 136 points

Lockie Ferguson (AA) – 109 points

Important stats for WF vs AA Dream11 prediction team

Logan van Beek: 100 runs and 4 wickets

Michael Bracewell: 47 runs and 3 wickets

Finn Allen: 77 runs

Lockie Ferguson: 33 runs and 2 wickets

Martin Guptill: 51 runs

WF vs AA Dream11 Prediction Today

WF vs AA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Martin Guptill, Mark Chapman, George Worker, Logan Van Beek, Sean Solia, Nathan Smith, Lockie Ferguson, Louis Delport, Hamish Bennett

Captain: Logan van Beek, Vice-Captain: Michael Bracewell

WF vs AA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Martin Guptill, Mark Chapman, Logan Van Beek, Sean Solia, Nathan Smith, Lockie Ferguson, Louis Delport, Hamish Bennett, Louis Delport

Captain: Martin Guptill, Vice-Captain: Lockie Ferguson.

