WF vs AA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Super Smash 2021/22, Match 12

The Wellington Firebirds will take on the Auckland Aces in the 12th match of the Super Smash 2021-22 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Friday.
The Wellington Firebirds began their campaign with a 27-tun win over Canterbury. However, since then, they’ve lost two matches on the trot. They are fifth in the standings and will be looking to make a comeback here.
Meanwhile, Auckland Aces are still searching for their first win in the competition. They lost their previous games against Northern Brave and are the underdogs here as well.
WF vs AA Probable Playing 11 Today
WF XI
Finn Allen (wk), Luke Georgeson, Troy Johnson, Michael Bracewell (c), Nathan Smith, Jamie Gibson, Tim Robinson, Logan Van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Ben Sears, Hamish Bennett
AA XI
Martin Guptill, George Worker, Mark Chapman, Cole Briggs, Robert O’Donnell (c), Ben Horne (wk), Sean Solia, Lockie Ferguson, Louis Delport, Adithya Ashok, Benjamin Lister
Match Details
WF vs AA, Super Smash 2021/22, Match 12
Date and Time: December 24, 2021, 7:10 AM IST
Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington
Pitch Report
The surface is flat and will be a treat to bat on. Bowlers will have to toil to pick up wickets and bowl tight spells on this ground.
The wicket might slow down in the second half and both sides should opt to bat first if they win the toss.
Today’s WF vs AA Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Finn Allen’s game of calculative risk-taking is a treat to watch. The youngster can smash opposition bowlers for fun. He has scored 77 runs in the last three matches at a strike rate of 192.5.
Batters
Michael Bracewell brings plenty of value to the table. Bracewell has scored 47 runs and has also picked up three wickets so far.
Martin Guptill’s exploits in the shortest format of the sport are no mystery to anyone. He has had a distinguished career at the highest level and Guptill will be looking to make a mark in the Super Smash this season as well.
All-rounders
Logan van Beek is a proven match-winner who is expected to have a major impact in this contest as well. Not only has he scored 100 runs in three games at an average of 50, he has also picked up four wickets.
Van Beek can prove to be a fine multiplier choice for your WF vs AA Dream11 fantasy side.
Bowlers
Lockie Ferguson is an excellent bowler in T20 cricket. The Kiwi speedster picked up two wickets in the first game. Lockie is also decent with the bat in hand.
Top 5 best players to pick in WF vs AA Dream11 prediction team
Logan van Beek (WF) – 282 points
Michael Bracewell (WF) – 168 points
Finn Allen (WF) – 154 points
Nathan Smith (WF) – 136 points
Lockie Ferguson (AA) – 109 points
Important stats for WF vs AA Dream11 prediction team
Logan van Beek: 100 runs and 4 wickets
Michael Bracewell: 47 runs and 3 wickets
Finn Allen: 77 runs
Lockie Ferguson: 33 runs and 2 wickets
Martin Guptill: 51 runs
WF vs AA Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Martin Guptill, Mark Chapman, George Worker, Logan Van Beek, Sean Solia, Nathan Smith, Lockie Ferguson, Louis Delport, Hamish Bennett
Captain: Logan van Beek, Vice-Captain: Michael Bracewell
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Martin Guptill, Mark Chapman, Logan Van Beek, Sean Solia, Nathan Smith, Lockie Ferguson, Louis Delport, Hamish Bennett, Louis Delport
Captain: Martin Guptill, Vice-Captain: Lockie Ferguson.