WF vs AA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Super Smash 2022, Match 19

The 19th match of the Super Smash 2022 will see the Wellington Firebirds (WF) squaring off against the Auckland Aces (AA) at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Friday, January 20. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the WF vs AA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

The Auckland Aces have won one of their last six matches. The Wellington Firebirds, on the other hand, have won three of their last six matches.

The Auckland Aces will give it their all to win the match, but the Wellington Firebirds are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

WF vs AA Match Details

The 19th match of the Super Smash 2022 will be played on January 20 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The game is set to take place at 8.40 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WF vs AA, Match 19

Date and Time: January 20, 2023, 8.40 am IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams will prefer to bat first on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today.

WF vs AA Form Guide

WF - Won 3 of their 6 matches

AA - Won 1 of their 6 matches

WF vs AA Probable Playing XI

WF Playing XI

No injury updates.

Devan Vishvaka, Nick Kelly, Rachin Ravindra, Troy Johnson, Nathan Smith, Tim Robinson, Callum McLachlan (wk), Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband (c), Ollie Newton, and Adam Milne.

AA Playing XI

No injury updates.

George Worker, Cole Briggs (wk), Ross ter Braak, Robert O'Donnell (c), William O'Donnell, Sean Solia, Ben Horne, Louis Delport, Adithya Ashok, Danru Ferns, and Ben Lister.

WF vs AA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

B Horne

B Horne is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. C Briggs is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

N Kelly

W Taylor and N Kelly are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. R Roux played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

R Ravindra

R Ravindra and S Solia are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. L Van Beek is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Milne

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Milne and L Delport. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. B Lister is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

WF vs AA match captain and vice-captain choices

R Ravindra

R Ravindra will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match. He has earned 367 points in the last five matches.

A Milne

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Milne as he will bowl in the death overs and is in red-hot form. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 208 points in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for WF vs AA, Match 19

S Solia

R Ravindra

A Milne

L Van Beek

B Horne

Wellington Firebirds vs Auckland Aces Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Wellington Firebirds vs Auckland Aces Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: B Horne, C Briggs

Batters: N Kelly, R Roux, W Taylor

All-rounders: R Ravindra, S Solia, L Van Beek

Bowlers: A Milne, L Delport, B Lister

Wellington Firebirds vs Auckland Aces Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: B Horne

Batters: N Kelly, T Johnson, W Taylor

All-rounders: R Ravindra, S Solia, L Van Beek, N Smith

Bowlers: A Milne, L Delport, B Lister

