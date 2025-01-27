WF vs AA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Super Smash 2024-25, Match 27

The 27th match of the Super Smash 2024-25 will see Wellington Firebirds (WF) squaring off against Auckland Aces (AA) at the Kennards Hire Community Oval in Auckland on Monday, January 27. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the WF vs AA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Auckland Aces have won three of their last eight matches. They won their last match against Otago Volts by 69 runs. Wellington Firebirds have won three of their last eight matches. They won their last match against Canterbury Kings by 31 runs.

These two teams have played 39 head-to-head matches. Auckland Aces won a total of 21 head-to-head matches while Wellington Firebirds were victorious in 14 matches. Four matches were abandoned due to rain.

WF vs AA Match Details

The 27th match of the Super Smash 2024-25 will be played on January 27 at the Kennards Hire Community Oval in Auckland. The game is set to take place at 5:10 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WF vs AA, 27th Match

Date and Time: January 27, 2025, 5:10 AM IST

Venue: Kennards Hire Community Oval, Auckland

Pitch Report

The pitch at Kennards Hire Community Oval in Auckland is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match in both the innings.

WF vs AA Form Guide

WF - Won 3 of their last 8 matches

AA - Won 3 of their last 8 matches

WF vs AA Probable Playing XI

WF Playing XI

No injury updates

Jesse Tashkoff, Tom Blundell (wk), Nick Kelly ©, Troy Johnson, Muhammad Abbas, Gareth Severin, Nick Greenwood, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Ian McPeake, Liam Dudding

AA Playing XI

No injury updates

William O’Donnell, Martin Guptill, Michael Sclanders, Sean Solia ©, Jock McKenzie, Cam Fletcher (wk), Siddhesh Dixit, Simon Keene, Adithya Ashok, Danru Ferns, Benjamin Lister

WF vs AA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Tom Blundell

Tom Blundell is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and was in exceptional form in the recent franchise matches. He has smashed 101 runs in the last eight matches. Cam Fletcher is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Nick Kelly

Nick Kelly and Bevon Jacobs are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Nick Kelly is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He played exceptionally well in the recent franchise cricket matches. He has smashed 226 runs in the last eight matches. Muhammad Abbas is another good batter for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

Michael Bracewell

Michael Bracewell and Jock McKenzie are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Michael Bracewell will bat in the top order and bowl a good quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 155 runs and taken six wickets in the last five matches. Logan van Beek is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Danru Ferns

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Ben Sears and Danru Ferns. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Danru Ferns has an exceptional venue record and can scalp a lot of wickets in today's match. He has taken 13 wickets in the last six matches. Peter Younghusband is another good bowler for today's match.

WF vs AA match captain and vice-captain choices

Jock McKenzie

Jock McKenzie is the most crucial pick from Auckland Aces as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has scored 82 runs and taken 11 wickets in the last six matches.

Michael Bracewell

Michael Bracewell is one of the most crucial picks from the Wellington Firebirds squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He is expected to complete his quota of overs and bat in the top order. He has taken six wickets and smashed 155 runs in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for WF vs AA, 27th Match

Danru Ferns

Jock McKenzie

Simon Keene

Michael Bracewell

Bevon Jacobs

Wellington Firebirds vs Auckland Aces Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Wellington Firebirds vs Auckland Aces Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: T Blundell

Batters: B Jacobs, N Kelly

All-rounders: S Keene, J McKenzie, W Taylor, L van Beek, M Bracewell

Bowlers: B Sears, D Ferns, P Younghusband

Wellington Firebirds vs Auckland Aces Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: C Fletcher

Batters: B Jacobs

All-rounders: S Keene, J McKenzie, W Taylor, L van Beek, M Bracewell, N Smith

Bowlers: B Sears, D Ferns, A Oliver

