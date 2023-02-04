WF vs AA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Super Smash 2022/23, Match 29

The Wellington Firebirds (WF) will lock horns with the Auckland Aces (AA) in the 29th match of the Super Smash 2022/23 at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Sunday, February 5. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the WF vs AA Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 29.

Both Wellington Firebirds and Auckland Aces have lost in the last few games and have fallen off the table as a result. The two sides occupy the lowest spots in the standings, with Auckland being at the bottom.

Wellington have won three of their nine matches but are winless in their last six games, out of which two were abandoned. They have 16 points under their belt. Meanwhile, Auckland have only won twice and have five losses to their name.

WF vs AA Match Details, Match 29

29th match of Super Smash 2022/23 will be played on February 5 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The match is set to take place at 6.10 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WF vs AA, Super Smash 2022/23, Match 29

Date and Time: February 5, 2022, 6.10 am IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

WF vs AA Pitch Report

The track at the Basin Reserve has been balanced and has provided assistance to both bowlers and batters. Fast bowlers can be expected to wreak havoc at this venue.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 144

Average second innings score: 140

WF vs AA Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Wellington Firebirds: NR-L-L-L-NR

Auckland Aces: NR-L-W-L-L

WF vs AA probable playing 11s for today’s match

Wellington Firebirds Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Wellington Firebirds Probable Playing 11

Callum McLachlan, Luke Georgeson, Jakob Bhula, Troy Johnson, Michael Bracewell, Jimmy Neesham, Logan van Beek, Jamie Gibson, Rachin Ravindra, Peter Younghusband, and Ben Sears.

Auckland Aces Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Auckland Aces Probable Playing 11

Robert O’Donnell (c), Ben Horne (wk), George Worker, Sean Solia, Martin Guptill, Mark Chapman, Kyle Jamieson, William Somerville, Olly Pringle, Louis Delport, and Ben Lister.

WF vs AA Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

B Horne (8 matches, 142 runs, Strike Rate: 146.39)

B Horne could prove to be a good wicketkeeper choice for your WF vs AA Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scored 142 runs so far at a strike rate of over 146 and will look to play a big knock in this match.

Top Batter pick

R Roux O Donnell (7 matches, 167 runs, Strike Rate: 128.46)

R O Donnell is the second-highest run-scorer for the Auckland Aces. He has amassed 167 runs in seven innings and has a strike rate of over 128.

Top All-rounder pick

N Smith (7 matches, 86 runs and 9 wickets)

N Smith has contributed with both bat and ball for his side in the tournament so far. He has amassed 86 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 121.13. He is also the highest wicket-taker for his side with nine scalps at an economy rate of 7.16..

Top Bowler pick

L Delport (8 matches, 7 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.73)

L Delport has done quite well with the ball in hand. He has picked up seven wickets in eight games and also has a strong economy rate of just over 7.7. He has also scored 42 runs.

WF vs AA match captain and vice-captain choices

R Ravindra

Rachin Ravindra has been nothing short of sensational so far. The youngster has scored 132 runs at a strike rate close to 130. He has also scalped six wickets at an economy of 7.35. He could prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your WF vs AA Dream11 Fantasy Team.

S Solia

S Solia is the joint-highest wicket-taker for the Auckland Aces in the ongoing Super Smash 2022/23. He has eight scalps under his belt but has been expensive with an economy of 8.69. Solia has also scored 140 runs at an average of 20.

5 Must-picks with players stats for WF vs AA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points R Ravindra 132 runs and 6 wickets 450 points S Solia 140 runs and 8 wickets 436 points N Smith 86 runs and 9 wickets 396 points B Horne 142 runs 342 points L Van Beek 120 runs and 4 wickets 321 points

WF vs AA match expert tips

S Solia has been in top form with the bat and is also reliable with the ball in hand. He is a must-have player in your Dream11 Fantasy Team.

WF vs AA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 29, Head to Head League

WF vs AA Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: B Horne, C Briggs

Batters: R O Donnell, N Kelly

All-rounders: R Ravindra, S Solia, N Smith, L van Beek

Bowlers: L Delport, P Younghusband, K Jamieson

WF vs AA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 29, Grand League

WF vs AA Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: B Horne

Batters: R O Donnell, N Kelly, W O Donnell

All-rounders: R Ravindra, S Solia, N Smith, L van Beek

Bowlers: L Delport, P Younghusband, K Jamieson

Poll : 0 votes