WF vs CK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Super Smash T20 Final – Feb 13, 2021

The big finale of the 2020-21 season of the Dream11 Super Smash T20 is here. The summit clash wills see Wellington Firebirds take on the Canterbury Kings at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

Wellington have been dominant throughout this Super Smash season. They have lost just one game, while winning nine matches. The Firebirds finished on top of the points table, which ensured them a direct entry into the final.

Wellington have been clinical and will start as slight favourites ahead of this big game. Their only loss came against Canterbury, who are their opponents in the final.

On the other hand, Canterbury had a resounding start to the season. They won five of their first six games and seemed to be on a roll. However, their form fell off a cliff and they managed just one win from the last four games, although they did perform well to beat Central Districts in a close game in the Elimination Final.

Wellington and Canterbury have nearly identical head-to-head records. Wellington have won 13 games while Canterbury have finished on the winning side 14 times.

Squads to choose from

Wellington: Michael Bracewell (c), Finn Allen, Hamish Bennett, Tom Blundell, Fraser Colson, Devon Conway, Jamie Gibson, Troy Johnson, Ian McPeake, Jimmy Neesham, Ben Sears, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband

Canterbury: Cole McConchie (c), Todd Astle, Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Loe Carter, Sean Davey, Cam Fletcher, Matt Henry, Ken McClure, Daryl Mitchell, Ed Nuttall, Henry Shipley, Will Williams

Predicted Playing XIs

Wellington: Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Tom Blundell (wk), Troy Johnson, Michael Bracewell (c), James Neesham, Jamie Gibson, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Hamish Bennett, Fraser Colson

Canterbury: Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Daryl Mitchell, Cole McConchie (c), Leo Carter, Cam Fletcher (wk), Henry Shipley, Matt Henry, Todd Astle, Will Williams, Ed Nuttall

Match Details

Match: Wellington vs Canterbury

Date: February 13th 2021, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Basin Reserve in Wellington is likely to be a good one to bat although there may be something in it for the bowlers as well. The pacers could find some movement with the new ball and there might be some turn as well.

The average first innings score at this venue in this season of the Super Smash is about 163. Four games have been won by teams batting second and the captain winning the toss might want to field first even though this is a final.

Super Smash Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (WF vs CK)

Dream11 Team for Wellington vs Canterbury - Super Smash T20 Final.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Cam Fletcher, Finn Allen, Ken McClure, Leo Carter, James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Peter Younghusband, Hamish Bennett, Matt Henry

Captain: Finn Allen Vice-captain: Daryl Mitchell

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Jamie Gibson, Finn Allen, Chad Bowes, James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Todd Astle, Logan van Beek, Hamish Bennett, Matt Henry

Captain: Daryl Mitchell Vice-captain: Devon Conway