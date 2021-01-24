WF vs CK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Super Smash T20 Match 23 – Jan 25, 2021

It is match number 23 in the 2020-21 edition of the Super Smash as Wellington square off against Canterbury at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

Both teams have had a good run of form in this tournament and have already made it to the knockouts stage.

Wellington seem to be on a roll this season. They won five games in a row to kickstart this season of the Super Smash before Canterbury handed them their first loss.

However, Michael Bracewell led from the front to help Wellington get back on track. With six wins (24 points) and a solid net run rate, Wellington are currently at the top of the points table.

A couple of more wins will ensure them a top spot finish and a direct entry into the final.

Meanwhile, Canterbury are not too far behind and have been in good form as well. They might have lost their last game against Northern Knights but they were the ones who broke Wellington’s five-match winning streak two games ago.

They have won five out of their seven games so far and will be vying for that top spot as well.

A win in this game could halt Wellington’s rise and if Canterbury can manage to win all their remaining games, they might stand a solid chance of finishing at the top of the points table.

Squads to choose from

Advertisement

Wellington: Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Jamie Gibson, Troy Johnson, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Ben Sears, Hamish Bennett, Ian McPeake

Canterbury: Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Jack Boyle, Daryl Mitchell, Cole McConchie, Leo Carter, Cam Fletcher, Matt Henry, Todd Astle, Will Williams, Ed Nuttall, Sean Davey

Predicted Playing XIs

Wellington: Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell (c), Jamie Gibson, Troy Johnson, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Ben Sears, Hamish Bennett

Canterbury: Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Jack Boyle, Daryl Mitchell, Cole McConchie (c), Leo Carter, Cam Fletcher (wk), Matt Henry, Todd Astle, Will Williams, Ed Nuttall

Match Details

Match: Wellington vs Canterbury

Date: January 23rd 2021, 7:40 AM IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

Pitch Report

The Basin Reserve in Wellington has produced some solid tracks to bat on. Last game between Wellington and Otago was a slight aberration where only 137 was scored by Otago batting first and it was easily chased down.

However, in the two games that were played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington prior to that, teams batting first racked up scores of 176 and 185.

Thus, a similar track is expected to be on offer where the batters will enjoy the conditions while the bowlers might just find some movement early on. 170-180 could well be a par score once again.

Super Smash Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (WF vs CK)

Dream11 Team for Wellington vs Canterbury - Super Smash T20.

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Chad Bowes, Leo Carter, Finn Allen, Cole McConchie, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Matt Henry, Logan van Beek, Hamish Bennett

Captain: Daryl Mitchell Vice-captain: Finn Allen

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Cam Fletcher, Devon Conway, Ken McClure, Finn Allen, Cole McConchie, Michael Bracewell, Todd Astle, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Matt Henry, Ben Sears, Hamish Bennett

Captain: Devon Conway Vice-captain: Daryl Mitchell