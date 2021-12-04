WF vs CS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Super Smash 2021-22 Match 4

The Wellington Firebirds will be taking on the Central Stags in the fourth match of the Dream11 Super Smash T20 on December 5 at Basin Reserve, Wellington.

The Wellington Firebirds had a great start in this season of the Super Smash, winning their first match against the Canterbury Knights by 27 runs. They have quality players in the lineup and will be hoping to replicate their previous performance.

Meanwhile, the Central Stags had a similar start to their campaign as they defeated the Otago Sparks by five wickets. They will now look to grab another win against the Firebirds and maintain the top spot.

WF vs CS Probable Playing 11 Today

Wellington Firebirds

Finn Allen (WK), Luke Georgeson, Nick Greenwood, Michael Bracewell (C), Tim Robinson, Jamie Gibson, Nathan Smith, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Ben Sears, Hamish Bennett

Central Stags

Greg Hay, Bayley Wiggins, Dane Cleaver (WK), Ben Smith, Tom Bruce (C), Christian Leopard, Doug Bracewell, Ben Wheeler, Jayden Lennox, Blair Tickner, Seth Rance

Match Details

Match: Wellington Firebirds vs Central Stags, Dream11 Super Smash T20

Date and Time: 5 December, 07.10 am IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

Pitch Report

The wicket at Basin Reserve is well-balanced. Batters will enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat while the pacers will receive some initial movement. A target of 170 runs will be a challenging one at this venue.

Today’s WF vs CS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Dane Cleaver: Dane will be an excellent option for the wicket-keeper position in today’s game. He played a brilliant 114 run knock in the previous match and is expected to repeat the same.

Batters

Michael Bracewell: Michael is a reliable batter for the Firebirds who can score big runs and also contribute a few overs with the ball. He scored 27 runs and picked up three wickets in the last game.

Greg Hay: Greg smashed 56 runs in the previous game with a strike rate of 121.74. He will be a key player from the batting department in this battle.

All-rounders

Logan van Beek: Logan can make contributions with both the bat and ball, scoring handy runs and also chipping in a few wickets. He will be a good option for the vice-captain in this game.

Doug Bracewell: Doug is another decent option for the all-rounder in today’s match. He can bat in the lower-middle order and also bowl a few overs for his side.

Bowlers

Hamish Bennett: Hamish scalped two wickets for the Wellington Firebirds in the last game with an economy of 7.50. He can be lethal in death overs and fetch you good points.

Seth Rance: Seth Rance was expensive in the previous match but also picked up a wicket. His subtle variations and wicket-taking abilities make him a top-pick for this contest.

Top 5 best players to pick in WF vs CS Dream11 prediction team

Dane Cleaver: 170 points

Michael Bracewell: 139 points

Finn Allen: 99 points

Greg Hay: 74 points

Nathan Smith: 72 points

Important stats for WF vs CS Dream11 prediction team

Dane Cleaver: 1 match, 114 runs

Michael Bracewell: 1 match, 27 runs, 3 wickets

Finn Allen: 1 match, 57 runs

Greg Hay: 1 match, 56 runs

Nathan Smith: 1 match, 2 wickets

WF vs CS Dream11 Prediction Today

WF vs CS Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dane Cleaver, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Greg Hay, Nick Greenwood, Doug Bracewell, Logan van Beek, Jamie Gibson, Seth Rance, Ben Wheeler, Hamish Bennet

Captain: Michael Bracewell Vice-Captain: Greg Hay

WF vs CS Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2:Dane Cleaver, Michael Bracewell, Greg Hay, Luke Georgeson, Doug Bracewell, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Seth Rance, Nathan Smith, Jayden Lennox, Hamish Bennet

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Dane Cleaver Vice Captain: Logan van Beek

Edited by Ritwik Kumar