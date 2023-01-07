WF vs CS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Super Smash 2022, Match 14

The 14th match of the Super Smash 2022 will see the Wellington Firebirds (WF) squaring off against the Central Stags (CS) at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Saturday, January 7. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the WF vs CS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Wellington Firebirds have won three of their last four games and will be curious to continue their dominance in the tournament. Central Stags, too, have secured the same victories as Firebirds, but are second in terms of net run-rate.

Both teams have quality players in their ranks, but the Central Stags are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

WF vs CS Match Details

The 14th match of the Super Smash 2022 will be played on January 7 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The game is set to take place at 6:10 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WF vs CS, Match 14

Date and Time: 7th January 2023, 6:10 AM IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams will prefer to bat first on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today. The last match played on this pitch was between Wellington Firebirds and Northern Knights, where a total of 275 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

WF vs CS Form Guide

WF - Won 3 of their last 4 matches

CS - Won 3 of their last 4 matches

WF vs CS Probable Playing XI

WF Playing XI

No injury updates

Devan Vishvaka, Nick Kelly, Rachin Ravindra, Troy Johnson, Nathan Smith, Tim Robinson, Callum McLachlan (wk), Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband (c), Ollie Newton, Michael Snedden

CS Playing XI

No injury updates

Greg Hay, Ben Smith, Dane Cleaver (wk), Ross Taylor, Tom Bruce (c), Josh Clarkson, Doug Bracewell, Brett Randell, Jayden Lennox, Raymond Toole, Liam Dudding

WF vs CS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

D Cleaver (4 matches, 149 runs)

D Cleaver is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. C McLachlan is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

T Bruce (4 matches, 78 runs, 6 wickets)

N Kelly and T Bruce are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. R Taylor has played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

R Ravindra (4 matches, 104 runs, 5 wickets)

J Clarkson and R Ravindra are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. D Bracewell is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

R Toole (4 matches, 7 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are P Younghusband and R Toole. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. J Lennox is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

WF vs CS match captain and vice-captain choices

R Ravindra

R Ravindra will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match. He has smashed 104 runs and taken 5 wickets in the last four matches.

T Bruce

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make T Bruce as he will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of four overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 78 runs and taken 6 wickets in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for WF vs CS, Match 14

R Toole - 7 wickets

T Bruce - 78 runs and 6 wickets

D Cleaver - 149 runs

J Clarkson - 178 runs

R Ravindra - 104 runs and 5 wickets

Wellington Firebirds vs Central Stags Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Wellington Firebirds vs Central Stags Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: D Cleaver

Batters: R Taylor, T Bruce, N Kelly

All-rounders: D Bracewell, R Ravindra, J Clarkson, L Van Beek

Bowlers: R Toole, P Younghusband, J Lennox

Wellington Firebirds vs Central Stags Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: D Cleaver

Batters: T Johnson, T Bruce, N Kelly

All-rounders: D Bracewell, R Ravindra, J Clarkson, L Van Beek

Bowlers: B Randell, P Younghusband, J Lennox

