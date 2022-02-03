WF vs CTB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ford Trophy, Match 15

Wellington Firebirds will take on Canterbury Kings in the 15th Match of the Ford Trophy 2021-22 on Friday, 4th February 2022 at the Basin Reserve, Wellington.

The Wellington Firebirds sit comfortably in top spot with three wins in four matches. They come into this game on the back of a comfortable five-wicket win over the Auckland Aces and will look to continue their good run.

Meanwhile, Canterbury Kings aren't having an ideal campaign as they find themselves at the bottom of the table with just a single win in four games. In their most recent match, they suffered a 53-run defeat against the Otago Volts.

WF vs CTB Probable Playing 11 Today

Wellington Firebirds

Logan van Beek, Hamish Bennett (C), Michael Bracewell, Jamie Gibson, Peter Younghusband, Finn Allen (WK), Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Jakob Bhula, Luke Georgeson, Troy Johnson.

Canterbury Kings

Cam Fletcher (WK), Cole McConchie (C), Chad Bowes, Edward Nuttall, Theo van Woerkom, Matt Henry, Leo Carter, Ken McClure, Will Williams, Henry Shipley, Jack Boyle.

Match Details

Match: Wellington Firebirds vs Canterbury Kings, Match 15

Date and Time: Friday, 4th February at 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Basin Reserve is a great one for batting. We might see some movement for the pacers initially. But batters are expected to dominate most of the game.

Today’s WF vs CTB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Finn Allen: Allen has made decent contributions with the bat and has also been effective behind the stumps. He has scored 117 runs in four games and has been involved in seven dismissals.

Batters

Troy Johnson: Troy has been exceptional with the bat so far this season. He has smashed 253 runs in four games, including three half-centuries.

Leo Carter: Leo Carter is an explosive batter for the Kings. In three games, he has scored 142 runs, including two fifties.

All-rounders

Michael Bracewell: Bracewell has made vital contributions in both aspects of the game. He has 83 runs and six wickets to his name in four matches.

Henry Shipley: Henry has performed brilliantly in the last two matches, scoring back-to-back fifties and taking two wickets.

Bowlers

Nathan Smith: Smith hasn't been very effective with the ball but has been admirable with the bat. He has scored 133 runs in four games at a strike rate of close to 130.

Ed Nutall: Ed has been consistent with the ball. He has managed to pick up four wickets in three games.

Top 5 best players to pick in WF vs CTB Dream11 prediction team

Troy Johnson: 330 points

Michael Bracewell: 286 points

Henry Shipley: 269 points

Nathan Smith: 248 points

Logan van Beek: 238 points

Important stats for WF vs CTB Dream11 prediction team

Troy Johnson: 4 matches, 253 runs

Michael Bracewell: 4 matches, 83 runs, 6 wickets

Henry Shipley: 3 matches, 133 runs, 2 wickets

Nathan Smith: 4 matches, 133 runs, 2 wickets

Logan van Beek: 4 matches, 5 wickets

WF vs CTB Dream11 Prediction Today

WF vs CTB Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Fin Allen, Troy Johnson, Leo Carter, Michael Bracewell, Henry Shipley, Nathan Smith, Ed Nutall, Luke Georgeson, Logan van Beek, Cole McConchie, Will Williams

Captain: Troy Johnson Vice-Captain: Henry Shipley

WF vs CTB Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Fin Allen, Troy Johnson, Leo Carter, Michael Bracewell, Henry Shipley, Nathan Smith, Ed Nutall, Peter Younghusband, Ken McClure, Theo van Woerkom, Jamie Gibson

Captain: Michael Bracewell Vice-Captain: Leo Carter

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee