WF vs CTB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ford Trophy, Match 17

Wellington Firebirds will take on Canterbury Kings in the 17th Match of the Ford Trophy 2021-22 on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at the Basin Reserve, Wellington.
The Wellington Firebirds have won three of their four matches. They defeated Canterbury Kings by three wickets in their last outing.
Meanwhile, Canterbury Kings have managed to win just one of their four matches and are at the the bottom of the points table. They will be aiming to seek revenge after losing by three wickets against Wellington in their previous fixture.
WF vs CTB Probable Playing 11 Today
Wellington Firebirds
Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell (c), James Neesham, Nathan Smith, Logan van Beek, Ollie Newton, Ben Sears, Troy Johnson
Canterbury Kings
Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(wk), Leo Carter, Cole McConchie (c), Henry Shipley, Theo van Woerkom, Matt Henry, Will Williams, Edward Nuttall
Match Details
Match: Wellington Firebirds vs Canterbury Kings, Match 17
Date and Time: Sunday, February 6, at 3:30 AM IST
Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington, New Zealand
Pitch Report
The pitch at Basin Reserve is generally ideal for batters. However, the pacers have proven to be effective at this venue owing to the lateral movement.
A total of around 260 could prove to be ideal for teams batting first.
Today’s WF vs CTB Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Finn Allen: Allen played a fine 68-run knock in the previous game. Overall, he has scored 185 runs in five games and has been involved in eight dismissals.
Batters
Troy Johnson: Troy hasn't been able to shine in the last two games. However, he has scored 261 runs in five games, including three fifties.
Leo Carter: Leo Carter is a dependable top-order batter for the Kings. In four games, he has scored 173 runs, including two half-centuries.
All-rounders
Logan van Beek: Logan was exceptional in the previous game, scoring 24 runs, grabbing two wickets and taking two catches. Overall, he has scored 58 runs and has taken seven wickets this season.
Henry Shipley: Henry has delivered in both aspects of the game. He has scored 147 runs in four games and also has three wickets to his name.
Bowlers
Nathan Smith: Smith hasn't made much impact with the ball but has contributed immensely with the bat. He has 176 runs and two wickets to his name in five matches.
Ollie Newton: Newton has been consistent with the ball. He has managed to pick up seven wickets in just four matches.
Top 5 best players to pick in WF vs CTB Dream11 prediction team
Logan van Beek: 338 points
Troy Johnson: 336 points
Michael Bracewell: 336 points
Fin Allen: 327 points
Nathan Smith: 315 points
Important stats for WF vs CTB Dream11 prediction team
Logan Van Beek: 5 matches, 7 wickets, 58 runs
Troy Johnson: 5 matches, 261 runs
Michael Bracewell: 5 matches, 100 runs, 7 wickets
Henry Shipley: 3 matches, 147 runs, 3 wickets
Nathan Smith: 5 matches, 176 runs, 2 wickets
WF vs CTB Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Finn Allen, Troy Johnson, Leo Carter, Logan van Beek, Henry Shipley, Nathan Smith, Ollie Newton, Tom Latham, Chad Bowes, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry
Captain: Troy Johnson Vice-Captain: Henry Shipley
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Finn Allen, Troy Johnson, Leo Carter, Logan van Beek, Henry Shipley, Nathan Smith, Ollie Newton, Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Ken McClure, Will Williams
Captain: Logan van Beek Vice-Captain: Finn Allen.