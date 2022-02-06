WF vs CTB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ford Trophy, Match 17

Wellington Firebirds will take on Canterbury Kings in the 17th Match of the Ford Trophy 2021-22 on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at the Basin Reserve, Wellington.

The Wellington Firebirds have won three of their four matches. They defeated Canterbury Kings by three wickets in their last outing.

Meanwhile, Canterbury Kings have managed to win just one of their four matches and are at the the bottom of the points table. They will be aiming to seek revenge after losing by three wickets against Wellington in their previous fixture.

WF vs CTB Probable Playing 11 Today

Wellington Firebirds

Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell (c), James Neesham, Nathan Smith, Logan van Beek, Ollie Newton, Ben Sears, Troy Johnson

Canterbury Kings

Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(wk), Leo Carter, Cole McConchie (c), Henry Shipley, Theo van Woerkom, Matt Henry, Will Williams, Edward Nuttall

Match Details

Match: Wellington Firebirds vs Canterbury Kings, Match 17

Date and Time: Sunday, February 6, at 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington, New Zealand

Pitch Report

The pitch at Basin Reserve is generally ideal for batters. However, the pacers have proven to be effective at this venue owing to the lateral movement.

A total of around 260 could prove to be ideal for teams batting first.

Today’s WF vs CTB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Finn Allen: Allen played a fine 68-run knock in the previous game. Overall, he has scored 185 runs in five games and has been involved in eight dismissals.

Batters

Troy Johnson: Troy hasn't been able to shine in the last two games. However, he has scored 261 runs in five games, including three fifties.

Leo Carter: Leo Carter is a dependable top-order batter for the Kings. In four games, he has scored 173 runs, including two half-centuries.

All-rounders

Logan van Beek: Logan was exceptional in the previous game, scoring 24 runs, grabbing two wickets and taking two catches. Overall, he has scored 58 runs and has taken seven wickets this season.

Henry Shipley: Henry has delivered in both aspects of the game. He has scored 147 runs in four games and also has three wickets to his name.

Bowlers

Nathan Smith: Smith hasn't made much impact with the ball but has contributed immensely with the bat. He has 176 runs and two wickets to his name in five matches.

Ollie Newton: Newton has been consistent with the ball. He has managed to pick up seven wickets in just four matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in WF vs CTB Dream11 prediction team

Logan van Beek: 338 points

Troy Johnson: 336 points

Michael Bracewell: 336 points

Fin Allen: 327 points

Nathan Smith: 315 points

Important stats for WF vs CTB Dream11 prediction team

Logan Van Beek: 5 matches, 7 wickets, 58 runs

Troy Johnson: 5 matches, 261 runs

Michael Bracewell: 5 matches, 100 runs, 7 wickets

Henry Shipley: 3 matches, 147 runs, 3 wickets

Nathan Smith: 5 matches, 176 runs, 2 wickets

WF vs CTB Dream11 Prediction Today

WF vs CTB Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Finn Allen, Troy Johnson, Leo Carter, Logan van Beek, Henry Shipley, Nathan Smith, Ollie Newton, Tom Latham, Chad Bowes, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry

Captain: Troy Johnson Vice-Captain: Henry Shipley

WF vs CTB Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Finn Allen, Troy Johnson, Leo Carter, Logan van Beek, Henry Shipley, Nathan Smith, Ollie Newton, Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Ken McClure, Will Williams

Captain: Logan van Beek Vice-Captain: Finn Allen.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar