WF vs CTB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Super Smash 2022-23, Match 22

The Wellington Firebirds (WF) will take on the Canterbury Kings (CTB) in the 22nd match of the Super Smash 2022-23 at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Monday, January 23. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the WF vs CTB Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

The Wellington Firebirds have done reasonably well in Super Smash 2022-23 so far. They have three wins and losses apiece apart from one no result. The Firebirds are third in the table with 14 points.

Canterbury have also registered three wins and three losses so far but have a game in hand. They are fifth in the standings with 12 points.

WF vs CTB Match Details, Super Smash 2022-23

The 22nd match of Super Smash 2022-23 will be played on January 23 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The match is set to take place at 7:10 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WF vs CTB, Super Smash 2022-23, Match 22

Date and Time: 23rd January 2022, 7:10 AM IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

WF vs CTB Pitch Report

The track at the Basin Reserve is a balanced one, providing equal assistance to both bowlers and batters. Pacers can wreak havoc at the venue.

WF vs CTB Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Wellington Firebirds: L-L-NR-L-W

Canterbury Kings: W-W-L-L-L

WF vs CTB probable playing 11s for today’s match

Wellington Firebirds injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Wellington Firebirds Probable Playing 11

Devan Vishvaka, Nick Kelly, Rachin Ravindra, Troy Johnson, Nathan Smith, Tim Robinson, Callum McLachlan (wk), Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband (c), Ollie Newton, and Adam Milne.

Canterbury Kings injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Canterbury Kings Probable Playing 11

Mitchell Hay, Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Cole McConchie (c), Leo Carter, Cam Fletcher (wk), Zak Foulkes, Blake Coburn, Fraser Sheat, William O’Rourke, Edward Nuttall.

WF vs CTB Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Cam Fletcher (6 matches, 79 runs, Strike Rate: 119.70)

Cam Fletcher could prove to be a good wicketkeeper choice for your WF vs CTB Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 79 runs at a strike rate close to 120 in Super Smash 2022-23.

Top Batter pick

Chad Bowes (6 matches, 169 runs, Strike Rate: 155.05)

Chad Bowes is the Canterbury Kings' leading run-scorer in the tournament with 169 runs in six innings at a strike rate of over 155 and an average of 42.25.

Top All-rounder pick

Logan van Beek (6 matches, 111 runs and 4 wickets)

Logan van Beek has amassed 111 runs in five innings at an average of 111 and a terrific strike rate of 158.57. He has also scalped four wickets.

Top Bowler pick

Peter Younghusband (6 matches, 7 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.16)

Peter Younghusband is his side's second-highest wicket-taker with seven wickets in six games at a wonderful economy rate of 6.16.

WF vs CTB match captain and vice-captain choices

Rachin Ravindra

Rachin Ravindra has scored 132 runs at a strike rate close to 130. He has also taken six wickets at an economy rate of 7.35 and could prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your WF vs CTB Dream11 fantasy team.

Nathan Smith

Nathan Smith is the leading wicket-taker for the Wellington Firebirds with eight scalps in six matches at an economy of 7.03. Smith has also added 59 runs.

5 Must-picks with players stats for WF vs CTB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Rachin Ravindra 132 runs and 6 wickets 400 points Nathan Smith 59 runs and 8 wickets 330 points Logan van Beek 111 runs and 4 wickets 299 points Peter Younghusband 7 wickets 276 points Chad Bowes 169 runs 270 points

WF vs CTB match expert tips

Logan Van Beek has been in top form with the bat and is also a reliable bowler. He is a must-have player in your WF vs CTB Dream11 fantasy team.

WF vs CTB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 22, Head to Head League

WF vs CTB Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 22, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Cam Fletcher

Batters: Chad Bowes, Nick Kelly, Leo Carter

All-rounders: Rachin Ravindra (c), Nathan Smith (vc), Logan van Beek, Cole McConchie

Bowlers: Peter Younghusband, Adam Milne, Will O’Rourke

WF vs CTB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 22, Grand League

WF vs CTB Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 22, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Cam Fletcher

Batters: Chad Bowes (vc), Nick Kelly, Leo Carter

All-rounders: Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Logan van Beek (c)

Bowlers: Peter Younghusband, Adam Milne, Will O’Rourke, Todd Astle

