WF vs ND Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s, Player Stats, and Pitch Report for Ford Trophy 20022-23, Match 14

The Wellington Firebirds (WF) will take on the Northern Districts (ND) in the 14th match of the Ford Trophy 2022-23 on Wednesday, December 14, at Basin Reserve in Wellington. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the WF vs ND Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for this game.
The Northern Districts have done well in this tournament, beating Auckland and Canterbury so far. Neil Wagner has been the standout player in this tournament for the Northern Districts, making their bowling attack one of the most aggressive in the tournament.
Meanwhile, the Wellington Firebirds will be eager to get back on track after losing by five wickets to Canterbury, having won two straight games before that. They are currently fourth in the points standings.
WF vs ND, Match Details
The 14th match of the Ford Trophy 2022-23 between Wellington Firebirds and Northern Districts will be played on December 14 2022 at Basin Reserve in Wellington. The game is set to take place at 03:30 am IST.
The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: WF vs ND, Ford Trophy 2022-23, Match 14th
Date & Time: December 14 2022, 03:30 am IST
Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington
WF vs ND, Pitch Report
A good batting track awaits at the Basin Reserve with the average first-innings total being 266 However, the surface gives the pacers an edge over spinners as it offers movement and has some bounce. Any score over 280 runs could be a par total.
WF vs ND Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)
Wellington Firebirds: L-W-W-L-L
Northern Districts: NR-W-L-W-L
WF vs ND Probable Playing 11 today
Wellington Firebirds Team News
No major injury concerns.
Wellington Firebirds Probable Playing XI
Tom Blundell (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Troy Johnson (c), Nick Kelly, Tim Robinson, Lauchie Johns, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Ollie Newton, Ben Sears, Michael Snedden
Northern Districts Team News
No major injury concerns.
Northern Districts Probable Playing XI
Tim Seifert (wk), Jeet Raval (c), Bharat Popli, Henry Cooper, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Peter Drysdale, Katene Clarke, Kristian Clarke, Neil Wagner, Tim Pringle
Today’s WF vs ND Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Tom Blundell (4 matches, 86 runs, Average: 21.50)
He has not been able to score big in the middle order, registering only 86 runs in his last four outings. Since he has a good record in this format and has the ability to score big runs, he could be a great pick for your fantasy team.
Top Batter Pick
Jeet Raval (4 matches, 92 runs, Average: 46.00)
He has been the Northerns' best batter in the tournament with 92 runs in four matches. Raval has a consistent record so far in the tournament, making him an excellent addition to your WF vs ND Dream11 prediction team.
Top All-rounder Pick
Logan van Beek (4 matches, 49 runs & 6 wickets, Average: 27.50)
Logan van Beek is one of the top all-rounders in the tournament, scoring 49 runs and taking six wickets in four matches. His impact with the ball has been tremendous, and given his recent form, he is an absolute must-have in your WF vs ND Dream11 prediction team.
Top Bowler Pick
Neil Wagner (4 matches, 9 wickets, Average: 13.55)
Wagner is one of the top bowlers in the tournament, picking up nine wickets in four matches. He becomes more lethal in favorable conditions and is a good pick for your WF vs ND Dream11 prediction team.
WF vs ND match captain and vice-captain choices
Rachin Ravindra
Rachin Ravindra has batted well in the middle of Wellington's batting order, scoring 132 runs in four games. He has also done well with the ball, taking three wickets so far. That makes him the perfect captaincy choice for your WF vs ND Dream11 prediction team.
Kristian Clarke
He had a great outing in the previous game, taking four wickets at an economy rate of 6.25. Given his recent form, he is a strong candidate for vice-captaincy of your WF vs ND Dream11 prediction team.
Five must-picks with player stats for WF vs ND Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips
WF vs ND match expert tips
Tom Seifert is an experienced and talented batter for his side and could be an important player for your WF vs ND Dream11 Fantasy.
WF vs ND Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League
Wicketkeeper: Tom Seifert (c), Tom Blundell
Batters: Jeet Raval, K Clarke, N Kelly
All-rounders: Logan Van Beek, Rachin Ravindra, K Clarke
Bowlers: Neil Wagner (vc), Scott Kuggeleijn, Ollie Newton
WF vs ND Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Tom Blundell
Batters: Jeet Raval (vc), T Robinson, N Kelly
All-rounders: Logan Van Beek, Rachin Ravindra (c), K Clarke, Ben Hampton
Bowlers: Neil Wagner (vc), Scott Kuggeleijn, Ollie Newton