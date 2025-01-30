WF vs ND Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Super Smash 2024-25, Match 30

The 30th match of the Super Smash 2024-25 will see Wellington Firebirds (WF) square off against Northern Districts (ND) at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Thursday, January 30. Here's all you need to know about the WF vs ND Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Northern Districts have won four of their last nine matches. They lost their last match to Canterbury Kings by 56 runs. Wellington, too, have won four of their last nine matches.

The two teams have played 38 head-to-head matches. Northern have won 21 while Wellington have won 15. Two matches were abandoned due to rain.

WF vs ND Match Details

The 30th match of the Super Smash 2024-25 will be played on January 30 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington at 8:55 a.m. IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: WF vs ND, 30th Match

Date and Time: January 30, 2025, 8:55 a.m.IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Basin Reserve in Wellington is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a high-scoring match. The last match here between Wellington Firebirds and Canterbury Kings saw 317 runs scored for the loss of 15 wickets.

WF vs ND Form Guide

WF - Won four of their last nine matches

ND - Won four of their last nine matches

WF vs ND Probable Playing XIs

WF

No injury update

Jesse Tashkoff, Tom Blundell (wk), Nick Kelly (C), Troy Johnson, Muhammad Abbas, Gareth Severin, Nick Greenwood, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Ian McPeake, Liam Dudding

ND

No injury update

Joe Carter, Katene Clarke, Fergus Lellman, Robert O’Donnell, Jeet Raval (C), Brett Hampton, Kristian Clarke, Ben Pomare (wk), Neil Wagner, Frederick Walker, Matthew Fisher

WF vs ND Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Tom Blundell

Blundell is the best wicketkeeper pick. He's expected to bat in the top order and was in exceptional form in recent matches. He has scored 125 runs in nine matches. Ben Pomare is another good option.

Batters

Katene Clarke

Rachin Ravindra and Clarke are the two best batter picks. Clarke is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs. He played well in recent matches. He has scored 282 runs in seven matches. Nick Kelly is another good option.

All-rounders

Michael Bracewell

Bracewell and Kristian Clarke are the best all-rounder picks. Bracewell bat sin the top order and bowls. He has scored 172 runs and taken seven wickets in six matches. Brett Hampton is another good option.

Bowlers

Ben Sears

The top bowler picks are Peter Younghusband and Ben Sears. Sears has a god record at the venue. He has taken 11 wickets and scored 21 runs in seven matches. Neil Wagner is another good option.

WF vs ND match captain and vice-captain choices

Michael Bracewell

Bracewell is the most crucial pick from Wellington Firebirds, as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He bats in the top order and bowls.

Rachin Ravindra

Ravindra is another crucial pick from the Wellington Firebirds. He's in top form and could once again perform well.

Five must-picks for WF vs ND, 30th Match

Katene Clarke

Ben Sears

Michael Bracewell

Rachin Ravindra

Kristian Clarke

Wellington Firebirds vs Northern Districts Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it's advisable to make a team accordingly. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain could be the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Wellington Firebirds vs Northern Districts Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: T Blundell

Batters: R Roux O'Donnell, K Clarke, N Kelly, R Ravindra

All-rounders: K Clarke, M Bracewell, B Hampton

Bowlers: N Wagner, B Sears, P Younghusband

Wellington Firebirds vs Northern Districts Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: T Blundell

Batters: J Carter, K Clarke, N Kelly, R Ravindra

All-rounders: K Clarke, M Bracewell

Bowlers: N Wagner, B Sears, P Younghusband, F Walker

