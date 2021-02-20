WF vs ND Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Ford Trophy Match – Feb 21, 2021

Wellington Firebirds will lock horns with Northern Districts in the 22nd match of the Ford Trophy at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Sunday.

Wellington Firebirds are in third position on the points table, having won three of their seven matches. The Joe Carter-led side will be high on confidence after registering a one-wicket victory over Northern Districts in the last game. The Firebirds will hope to carry their momentum into their upcoming match and get another win.

Northern Districts, on the other hand, have won five of their seven matches and are second in the Ford Trophy points table. Troy Johnson & Co. will be determined to exact revenge for the defeat to Wellington in their last game.

Squads to choose from

Wellington Firebirds

Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Jamie Gibson, Tom Blundell (WK), Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Ben Sears, Hamish Bennett, Lauchie Johns (WK), Andrew Fletcher, Jakob Bhula, Fraser Colson, Troy Johnson (C), Nick Greenwood, Ollie Newton, Michael Snedden, Iain McPeake, James Hartshorn, Brett Johnson and Adam Leonard.

Northern Districts

Tim Seifert (WK), Katene Clarke, Peter Bocock, Anton Devcich, Mitchell Santner, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Zak Gibson, Jeet Raval, Joe Walker, Matthew Fisher, BJ Watling (WK), Peter Bocock (WK), Dean Brownlie, Henry Cooper, Joe Carter (C), Colin de Grandhomme, James Baker, Ish Sodhi, Anurag Verma, Zak Gibson and Fred Walker.

Predicted Playing XIs

Wellington Firebirds

Tom Blundell (WK), Finn Allen, Jakob Bhula, Michael Bracewell, Troy Johnson (C), Fraser Colson, Jamie Gibson, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Ollie Newton, Ben Sears.

Northern Districts

Jeet Raval, Katene Clarke, Joe Carter (C), BJ Watling (WK), Colin de Grandhomme, Henry Cooper, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Anurag Verma, Joe Walker, Brett Randell.

Match Details

Match: Wellington Firebirds vs Northern Districts, Match 22

Date: 21st February 2021, 03:30 AM IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

Pitch Report

The track at the Basin Reserve is a batting paradise with an average 1st innings score of 261 runs. The shorter boundaries on offer must come to the aid of batsmen for scoring some quick runs. The pacers are expected to procure some initial swing with the new ball. The spinners will come into play in the latter half.

WF vs ND Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Blundell, BJ Watling, Finn Allen, Jakob Bhula, Jeet Raval, Michael Bracewell, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Peter Younghusband, Joe Walker, Brett Randell.

Captain: Michael Bracewell. Vice-captain: BJ Watling.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: BJ Watling, Finn Allen, Troy Johnson, Jeet Raval, Katene Clarke, Michael Bracewell, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Peter Younghusband, Ben Sears, Brett Randell.

Captain: Michael Bracewell. Vice-captain: Jeet Raval.