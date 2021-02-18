WF vs NK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Ford Trophy Match – February 19th, 2021

The Wellington Firebirds will take on the Northern Knights in the 21st match of the 2020/21 Ford Trophy on Friday.The Ford Trophy is set to resume again from 19th February, with the last match of the competition played on 15th December 2020. After winning two consecutive games, the Wellington Firebirds were defeated by Auckland by five wickets. They want to pick things up with a win in their next Ford Trophy match.

Meanwhile, the Northern Knights ended 2020 on a high. They registered three wins on the bounce against Canterbury and Otago, defeating the latter twice.

The Northern Knights and Wellington Firebirds have met each other twice over the last two years, with the former winning both times. They are once again favorites to emerge victorious from Friday's Ford Trophy encounter.

Ford Trophy: Squads to choose from

Wellington Firebirds

Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Rachin Ravindra, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell (c), Jamie Gibson, Tom Blundell, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Ben Sears, Hamish Bennett, Lauchie Johns, Andrew Fletcher, Jakob Bhula, Fraser Colson, Troy Johnson, Nick Greenwood, Ollie Newton, Michael Snedden, Iain McPeake, James Hartshorn, Brett Johnson, Adam Leonard

Northern Knights

Tim Seifert (wk), Katene Clarke, Peter Bocock, Anton Devcich (c), Mitchell Santner, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Zak Gibson, Jeet Raval, Joe Walker, Matthew Fisher, BJ Watling, Peter Bocock, Dean Brownlie, Henry Cooper, Joe Carter, Colin de Grandhomme, James Baker, Ish Sodhi, Anurag Verma, Zak Gibson, Fred Walker

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Wellington Firebirds

Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Rachin Ravindra, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell (c), Lauchie Johns, Tom Blundell, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Ben Sears, Hamish Bennett

Northern Knights

Tim Seifert (wk), Katene Clarke, Peter Bocock, Anton Devcich (c), Mitchell Santner, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Zak Gibson, Jeet Raval, Joe Walker, Matthew Fisher

Match Details

Match: Wellington Firebirds vs Northern Knights, Match 21

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

Date and Time: 19th February, 2021, 3:30 AM IST

Pitch Report

The track at the Basin Reserve is known to favor batsmen, who will look to put up big runs on the board. The bounce is even and the ball comes on well to the bat. The boundaries are also small, making scoring easier.

WF vs NK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

WF vs NK Dream11 Tips - Ford Trophy

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lauchie Johns, Tim Seifert, Jeet Raval, Katene Clarke, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Michael Bracewell, Anton Devcich, Brett Randell, Peter Younghusband, Joe Walker

Captain: Tim Seifert, Vice-captain: Michael Bracewell

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tim Seifert, Jeet Raval, Katene Clarke, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Michael Bracewell, Brett Hampton, Anton Devcich, Brett Randell, Peter Younghusband, Joe Walker

Captain: Finn Allen, Vice-captain: Anton Devcich