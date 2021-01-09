WF vs NK Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Super Smash Match – January 9th, 2021

Wellington Firebirds will take on Northern Knights in the 12th match of the Super Smash 2020/21.

Wellington Firebirds have been in outstanding form. They’ve won all three matches that they have played so far. The side from the capital are comfortably seated at the top of the table and would look to get closer to the knockout stages with a win in this match.

Northern Knights haven’t been able to get their basics right so far. Having played four matches, they’ve lost three so far, winning just one. They are fifth in the table and would like to turn things around.

Squads to choose from

Wellington Firebirds

Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Rachin Ravindra, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell (c), Jamie Gibson, Tom Blundell, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Ben Sears, Hamish Bennett, Troy Johnson

Northern Knights

Tim Seifert (wk), Katene Clarke, Peter Bocock, Anton Devcich (c), Mitchell Santner, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Zak Gibson, Jeet Raval, Joe Walker, Matthew Fisher, Brett Randell, Joe Carter

Predicted Playing 11

Wellington Firebirds

Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Rachin Ravindra, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell (c), Jamie Gibson, Tom Blundell, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Ben Sears, Hamish Bennett

Northern Knights

Tim Seifert (wk), Katene Clarke, Peter Bocock, Anton Devcich (c), Mitchell Santner, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Zak Gibson, Jeet Raval, Joe Walker, Matthew Fisher

Match Details

Match: Wellington Firebirds vs Northern Knights, Match 12

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

Date and Time: 8th January, 2021, 7:40 AM IST

Pitch Report

The track at the Basin Reserve is known to be batting friendly and batsmen can use that to their advantage to put up big runs on the board. The bounce is even and the ball comes on well to the bat. The boundaries are also small, which makes scoring easier.

WF vs NK Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tim Seifert, Devon Conway, Katene Clarke, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Anton Devcich, James Neesham, Joe Walker, Zak Gibson, Logan van Beek, Hamish Bennett

Captain: Tim Seifert, Vice-Captain: Finn Allen

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tim Seifert, Devon Conway, Katene Clarke, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Anton Devcich, Rachin Ravindra, Joe Walker, Zak Gibson, Logan van Beek, Hamish Bennett

Captain: Anton Devcich, Vice-Captain: Rachin Ravindra