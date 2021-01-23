WF vs OV Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Super Smash Match – January 24th, 2021

Wellington Firebirds will take on Otago Volts in the 22nd match of the Super Smash 2020/21.

Wellington Firebirds were on an unbeaten run before stuttering to a defeat against Canterbury in the last game. They would like to get back to winning ways and continue their dominant run in the Super Smash. Wellington Firebirds emerged as winners by 5 wickets the last time these two sides met.

Otago Volts, meanwhile, have had a poor outing so far this season. With only two victories from six matches, they are sixth in the standings. They would want to end their season on a good note and get a few more victories under the bag.

Squads to choose from

Wellington Firebirds

Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Rachin Ravindra, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell (c), Jamie Gibson, Tom Blundell, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Ben Sears, Hamish Bennett, Troy Johnson

Otago Volts

Hamish Rutherford, Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Mitch Renwick (wk), Anaru Kitchen, Llew Johnson, Michael Rae, Dale Phillips, Michael Rippon, Matthew Bacon, Jacob Duffy (c), Mitchell McClenaghan

Predicted Playing 11

Wellington Firebirds

Michael Bracewell (c), Finn Allen, Hamish Bennett, Tom Brundell, Devon Conway, Jamie Gibson, Troy Johnson, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Logan Van Beek, Peter Younghusband

Otago Volts

Neil Broom, Max Chu, Jacob Duffy (c), Nick Kelly, Anaru Kitchen, Mitchel McClenaghan, Michael Rae, Mitch Renwick, Michael Rippon, Hamish Rutherford, Nathan Smith

Match Details

Match: Wellington Firebirds vs Otago Volts, Match 22

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

Date and Time: 24th January, 2021, 7:10 AM IST

Pitch Report

The track at the Basin Reseve is known to be batting friendly and batsmen can use that to their advantage to put up big runs on the board. The bounce is even and the ball comes on well to the bat. The boundaries are also small, which makes scoring easier.

WF vs OV Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

WF vs OV Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Devon Conway, Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Anaru Kitchen, Michael Rippon, Hamish Bennett, Logan Van Beek, Mitchel McClenaghan

Captain: Finn Allen, Vice-Captain: Michael Rippon

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Devon Conway, Mitch Renwick, Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen, Anaru Kitchen, Michael Rippon, Hamish Bennett, Peter Younghusband, Mitchel McClenaghan

Captain: Devon Conway, Vice-Captain: Michael Bracewell