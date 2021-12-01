WF vs OV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ford Trophy 2021, Match 3

Match three of the Ford Trophy 2021 has Wellington Firebirds (WF) taking on the Otago Volts (OV) at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Wednesday.

The Wellington Firebirds will begin their Ford Trophy 2021 campaign amid high expectations. Although they finished third the previous season, the progression of youngsters Finn Allen and Jakob Bhula was something to look back at with joy. However, they will be keen to start their campaign with a win at the expense of the Otago Volts, who will be led by Hamish Rutherford. They have a good mix of youth and experience, with the likes of Neil Broom and Jacob Duffy being household names on the New Zealand circuit. With both teams looking evenly-matched on paper, a cracking game beckons in Wellington.

WF vs OV Probable Playing 11 Today

WF XI

Finn Allen (wk), Luke Georgeson, Jakob Bhula, Michael Bracewell, Troy Johnson, Jamie Gibson, Logan van Beek, Hamish Bennett (c), Nathan Smith, Ben Sears, Peter Younghusband

OV XI

Hamish Rutherford (c), Nick Kelly, Neil Broom, Michael Rippon, Dale Phillips, Josh Finnie, Max Chu (wk), Jacob Duffy, Matt Bacon, Jake Gibson and Angus McKenzie

Match Details

WF vs OV, Ford Trophy 2021-22, Match 3

Date and Time: 1st December 2021, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

Pitch Report

A high-scoring match is expected at the Basin Reserve with the bowlers in for a tough outing. Although some amount of movement is expected early on, the ball should come onto the bat fairly well. There is some extra bounce off the surface, which should keep the bowlers interested. Wickets in hand will be key, with the pitch likely to remain the same during the game. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with the forecast for Wednesday being clear.

Today’s WF vs OV Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Finn Allen: Finn Allen is one of the best batters on the domestic circuit with the youngster coming into the game in decent form. He is known for his explosive batting ability in the powerplay and should score some quick runs at the top of the order for Wellington.

Batter

Jakob Bhula: Jakob Bhula was one of the breakout stars for Wellington last season with his impressive batting ability standing out. Bhula is a handy bowler and should add value to the bowling front, making him a must-have in your WF vs OV Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Michael Rippon: Michael Rippon has evolved into one of the best all-rounders in the New Zealand domestic circuit. Apart from his highly valuable spin bowling prowess, Rippon is more than just decent with the bat, making him a good addition to your WF vs OV Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Jacob Duffy: Jacob Duffy has had an eventful last year or so, even going on to play for the national side. His ability to pick up wickets in both the powerplay and death overs should serve him well and make him one to watch out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in WF vs OV Dream11 prediction team

Hamish Bennett (WF)

Finn Allen (WF)

Hamish Rutherford (OV)

Important stats for WF vs OV Dream11 prediction team

Finn Allen - 241 runs in 7 Ford Trophy 2020-21 matches, SR: 140.94

Hamish Rutherford - 281 runs in 7 Ford Trophy 2020-21 matches, SR: 130.09

Jakob Bhula - 6 wickets in 10 Ford Trophy 2020-21 matches, SR: 21.33

WF vs OV Dream11 Prediction Today (Ford Trophy 2021-22)

WF vs OV Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: F Allen, N Broom, H Rutherford, J Bhula, M Rippon, M Bracewell, L van Beek, H Bennett, J Duffy, M Bacon and N Smith

Captain: F Allen. Vice-captain: M Rippon

WF vs OV Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: F Allen, N Broom, N Kelly, J Bhula, M Rippon,T Johnson, L van Beek, H Bennett, J Duffy, M Bacon and P Younghusband

Captain: M Rippon. Vice-captain: J Bhula

Edited by Samya Majumdar