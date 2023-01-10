WF vs OV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ford Trophy 2022, Match 19

The 19th match of the Ford Trophy 2022 will see the Wellington Firebirds (WF) squaring off against the Otago Volts (OV) at the University Oval in Dunedin on Tuesday, January 10. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the WF vs OV Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Wellington Firebirds have won two of their last six matches and will be desperate to make a comeback in the tournament. The Otago Volts, too, have won two of their last five matches in the tournament.

The Wellington Firebirds will give it their all to win the match, but the Otago Volts are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

WF vs OV Match Details

The 19th match of the Ford Trophy 2022 will be played on January 10 at the University Oval in Dunedin. The game is set to take place at 3.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WF vs OV, Match 19

Date and Time: January 10, 2023, 3.30 am IST

Venue: University Oval, Dunedin

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams will prefer to bat first on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today.

WF vs OV Form Guide

WF - Won 2 of their last 6 matches.

OV - Won 2 of their last 5 matches.

WF vs OV Probable Playing XI

WF Playing XI

No injury updates.

Luke Georgeson, Tom Blundell, Rachin Ravindra, Troy Johnson, Nick Kelly, Tim Robinson, Callum McLachlan (wk), Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Ollie Newton, and Michael Snedden.

OV Playing XI

No injury updates.

Hamish Rutherford, Llew Johnson, Dean Foxcroft, Thorn Parkes, Dale Phillips, Josh Finnie, Michael Rippon, Max Chu (wk), Jacob Duffy, Michael Rae, and Matthew Bacon.

WF vs OV Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Chu

M Chu is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. C McLachlan is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

N Kelly

N Kelly and H Rutherford are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. D Phillips played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

R Ravindra

M Rippon and R Ravindra are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. L Van Beek is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

O Newton

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Duffy and O Newton. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Snedden is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

WF vs OV match captain and vice-captain choices

R Ravindra

R Ravindra will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match. He has earned 341 points in the last six matches.

M Rippon

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Rippon as he will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 359 points in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for WF vs OV, Match 19

R Ravindra

M Rippon

L Van Beek

O Newton

J Duffy

Wellington Firebirds vs Otago Volts Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Wellington Firebirds vs Otago Volts Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: M Chu

Batters: H Rutherford, D Phillips, N Kelly

All-rounders: M Rippon, R Ravindra, L Van Beek

Bowlers: J Duffy, M Rae, M Snedden, O Newton

Wellington Firebirds vs Otago Volts Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: M Chu

Batters: H Rutherford, L Johnson, N Kelly

All-rounders: M Rippon, R Ravindra, L Van Beek, D Foxcroft

Bowlers: J Duffy, M Snedden, O Newton

