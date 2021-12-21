WF vs OV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ford Trophy, Match 6

The Wellington Firebirds will be up against the Otago Volts in the sixth match of the Ford Trophy 2021-22 on Tuesday at the Basin Reserve, Wellington.

The Wellington Firebirds got off to an ideal start in their Ford Trophy 2021-22 campaign. They defended a target of 256 runs against the Otago Volts by restricting them to 242 and claiming a 13-run victory. The Firebirds will now aim to replicate that performance and come out on top once again.

On the other hand, the Otago Volts started their season with a loss against the Firebirds in the opening game. However, they made a strong comeback in the following game against Canterbury Knights as they emerged victorious by five wickets. The Volts will look to carry on that momentum and seek revenge against the Firebirds.

WF vs OV Probable Playing 11 Today

Wellington Firebirds

Finn Allen (WK), Luke Georgeson, Jakob Bhula, Troy Johnson, Michael Bracewell, Jamie Gibson, Nathan Smith, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Ben Sears, Hamish Bennett (C)

Otago Volts

Hamish Rutherford (C), Dale Phillips, Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Josh Finnie, Anaru Kitchen, Max Chu (WK), Michael Rippon, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Bacon, Travis Muller

Match Details

Match: Wellington Firebirds vs Otago Volts, The Ford Trophy 2021-22

Date and Time: December 21, 03:30 AM IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

Pitch Report

The surface at the Basin Reserve is generally a balanced one. The wicket at this venue offers assistance in both aspects of the game. Pacers will prove to be effective with the initial movement, whereas the batters will find it easy to score once the pitch wears off.

Today’s WF vs OV Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Finn Allen: Allen is a young and talented opening wicket-keeper batter who has the ability to take the bowlers to the cleaners. He couldn’t capitalize on the start in the previous match as he was dismissed on 23 runs but is expected to shine in this match.

Batters

Neil Broom: Broom has performed admirably so far this season with the bat. He has registered two consecutive half-centuries and will aim to make it three in a row.

Troy Johnson: Troy played a brilliant 73-run knock in the previous game to help his side reach a respectable total. The middle-order batter can pace the innings well, which makes him a top pick from the batting department.

All-rounders

Michael Rippon: Rippon has been a top all-rounder performer for the Volts this season. He has scored 44 runs with the bat and has four wickets under his belt already.

Logan van Beek: Logan is a decent bowling all-rounder who can also score some handy runs as well. He had a decent showing in the previous game as he managed to take one wicket at an economy of around 4, while also scoring some quick runs at the death.

Bowlers

Jacob Duffy: Duffy has been the most consistent bowler for the Volts. He has grabbed four wickets in two matches and will now look to add a few more to his kitty.

Peter Younghusband: Younghusband played a match-winning role for the Firebirds in the opening game. He grabbed a brilliant three-wicket haul to see his side over the line.

Top 5 best players to pick in WF vs OV Dream11 prediction team

Michael Rippon: 201 points

Jacob Duffy: 180 points

Neil Broom: 157 points

Anaru Kitchen: 146 points

Josh Finnie: 128 points

Important stats for WF vs OV Dream11 prediction team

Michael Rippon: 2 matches, 44 runs, 4 wickets

Jacob Duffy: 2 matches, 4 wickets

Neil Broom: 2 matches, 122 runs

Peter Younghusband: 1 match, 3 wickets

Troy Johnson: 1 match, 73 runs

WF vs OV Dream11 Prediction Today

WF vs OV Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Fin Allen, Neil Broom, Troy Johnson, Logan Van Beek, Michael Rippon, Jacob Duffy, Peter Younghusband, Josh Finnie, Luke Georgeson, Anaru Kitchen, Hamish Bennett

Captain: Michael Rippon Vice-Captain: Troy Johnson

WF vs OV Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Fin Allen, Neil Broom, Troy Johnson, Logan Van Beek, Michael Rippon, Jacob Duffy, Peter Younghusband, Hamish Rutherford, Dale Phillips, Matthew Bacon, Nathan Smith

Captain: Neil Broom Vice-Captain: Peter Younghusband

Edited by Prem Deshpande