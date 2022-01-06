WF vs OV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Super Smash 2021-22, Match 19

The 19th match of the Super Smash 2021-22 has the Wellington Firebirds (WF) taking on the Otago Volts (OV) at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Thursday.

The Wellington Firebirds have blown hot and cold this season with two wins in five games. However, they have a strong bowling attack to fall back on as Michael Bracewell and co. eye another win in front of their home crowd. They face an Otago Volts side who are reeling at the bottom of the points table with just one win all season. But with the likes of Hamish Rutherford and Neil Broom in their ranks, one cannot rule out Otago Volts winning this fixture.

WF vs OV Probable Playing 11 Today

WF XI

Finn Allen (wk), Tim Robinson, Troy Johnson, Michael Bracewell (c), Jimmy Neesham, Logan van Beek, Jamie Gibson, Hamish Bennett, Nathan Smith, Ben Sears and Peter Younghusband

OV XI

Hamish Rutherford (c), Josh Tasman-Jones, Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Llew Johnson, Anaru Kitchen, Max Chu (wk), Beckham Wheeler-Greenall, Angus McKenzie, Jacob Duffy and Matt Bacon

Match Details

WF vs OV, Super Smash 2021-22, Match 19

Date and Time: 6th January 2022, 7:10 AM IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

Pitch Report

Despite this being the second match of the day at the venue, a high-scoring game is expected at the Basin Reserve. Although there will be some swing on offer with the new ball, the batters will enjoy the ball skidding through the deck nicely. There isn't much turn on offer for the spinners, who will need to be spot on with their lines and lengths. Wickets in hand will be key, with 170 being par on this ground.

Today’s WF vs OV Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Finn Allen: A a big knock is due from Finn Allen, who has gotten off to starts in this tournament. The Wellington opener will be keen to make good use of the batting-friendly conditions, making him a fine addition to your WF vs OV Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Hamish Rutherford: Hamish Rutherford has been Otago Volts' best batter with over 150 runs to his name. The veteran opener has form on his side and given his experience, Rutherford will surely be one to keep an eye out for in this game.

All-rounder

Anaru Kitchen: Anaru Kitchen is one of the most accomplished all-rounders in the league, turning up with both the bat and ball in recent games. The experienced campaigner will be keen to sustain his form. With the conditions also likely to favor him, Kitchen is a decent option to have in your WF vs OV Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Hamish Bennett: Hamish Bennett has blown hot and cold in the tournament, but his talent and experience should hold him in good stead. Bennett has a decent yorker and a few variations to fall back on, which should earn him a few wickets in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in WF vs OV Dream11 prediction team

Anaru Kitchen (OV) - 378 points

Logan van Beek (WF) - 340 points

Hamish Rutherford (OV) - 333 points

Important stats for WF vs OV Dream11 prediction team

Hamish Rutherford - 182 runs in 7 Super Smash matches, Bat Average: 30.33

Finn Allen - 109 runs in 5 Super Smash matches, SR: 198.18

Ben Sears - 7 wickets in 5 Super Smash matches, Bowl Average: 19.43

WF vs OV Dream11 Prediction Today (Super Smash 2021-22)

WF vs OV Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Finn Allen, Neil Broom, Hamish Rutherford, Michael Bracewell, Troy Johnson, Anaru Kitchen, James Neesham, Hamish Bennett, Jacob Duffy, Matt Bacon and Ben Sears

Captain: Hamish Rutherford. Vice-captain: Finn Allen.

WF vs OV Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Finn Allen, Nick Kelly, Hamish Rutherford, Tim Robinson, Troy Johnson, Anaru Kitchen, James Neesham, Hamish Bennett, Jacob Duffy, Matt Bacon and Nathan Smith

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: James Neesham. Vice-captain: Hamish Rutherford.

Edited by Samya Majumdar