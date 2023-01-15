WF vs OV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Super Smash 2022, Match 18

The 18th match of the Super Smash 2022 will see the Wellington Firebirds (WF) squaring off against the Otago Volts (OV) at the University Oval in Dunedin on Sunday, January 15. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the WF vs OV Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Wellington Firebirds have won three of their last five matches and will try their best to continue their dominance in the tournament. The Otago Volts, on the other hand, have won one of their last five matches in the tournament.

The Otago Volts will give it their all to win the match, but the Wellington Firebirds are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

WF vs OV Match Details

The 18th match of the Super Smash 2022 will be played on January 15 at the University Oval in Dunedin. The game is set to take place at 7:10 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WF vs OV, Match 18

Date and Time: January 15, 2023, 7:10 AM IST

Venue: University Oval, Dunedin

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams will prefer to bat first on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today. The match between Wellington Women and Otago Women will be played on this pitch before the Men's Super Smash match, so fans can expect spinners to dominate on the used pitch.

WF vs OV Form Guide

WF - Won 3 of their last 5 matches

OV - Won 1 of their last 5 matches

WF vs OV Probable Playing XI

WF Playing XI

No injury updates

Callum McLachlan (wk), Nick Kelly, Troy Johnson, Nick Greenwood, Jakob Bhula, Rachin Ravindra (C), Logan van Beek, Luke Georgeson, Adam Milne, Ollie Newton, Michael Snedden

OV Playing XI

No injury updates

Dale Phillips (wk), Hamish Rutherford (C), Dean Foxcroft, Llew Johnson, Josh Finnie, Jacob Duffy, Michael Rae, Travis Muller, Jake Gibson, Matthew Bacon, Andrew Hazeldine

WF vs OV Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

D Phillips

D Phillips is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. C McLachlan is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

N Kelly

N Kelly and H Rutherford are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. L Johnson played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

R Ravindra

D Foxcroft and R Ravindra are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. L Van Beek is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

P Younghusband

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are P Younghusband and O Newton. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. B Lockrose is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

WF vs OV match captain and vice-captain choices

R Ravindra

R Ravindra will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match. He has earned 312 points in the last four matches.

D Foxcroft

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make D Foxcroft as he will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 564 points in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for WF vs OV, Match 18

R Ravindra

L Van Beek

N Kelly

D Foxcroft

L Johnson

Wellington Firebirds vs Otago Volts Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Wellington Firebirds vs Otago Volts Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: D Phillips

Batters: H Rutherford, L Johnson, N Kelly

All-rounders: D Foxcroft, R Ravindra, L Van Beek, N Smith

Bowlers: P Younghusband, B Lockrose, O Newton

Wellington Firebirds vs Otago Volts Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: D Phillips

Batters: H Rutherford, L Johnson, N Kelly, J Finnie

All-rounders: D Foxcroft, R Ravindra, L Van Beek

Bowlers: P Younghusband, B Lockrose, M Snedden

