WF vs OV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Ford Trophy 2022-23 Match 25

The Wellington Firebirds (WF) will take on the Otago Volts (OV) in the 25th match of the Super Smash 2022-23 at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Wednesday, February 1. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the WF vs OV Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

The Otago Volts have played eight matches so far in the tournament. They have managed to win only three matches while losing four in the tournament. The Volts are currently fourth in the points table and will look to make a strong comeback with a win in this match.

Meanwhile, the Wellington Firebirds are having an even worse time in the tournament. They have lost five of their eight matches and have won the other three. They are currently placed one spot below their opposition in the points table at number five.

WF vs OV, Match Details

The 25th match of the Ford Trophy 2022-23 between Wellington Firebirds and Otago Volts will be played on February 1, 2023, at Basin Reserve, Wellington. The game is set to take place at 3.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: WF vs OV, Ford Trophy

Date & Time: February 1, 2023, 3.30 am IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

WF vs OV, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Basin Reserve in Wellington has produced sporting wickets so far in the tournament. While the batters have also enjoyed the surface, the bowlers who have maintained their discipline have got something off the wicket. Hence, tough competition between the bat and the ball can be expected.

WF vs OV Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Wellington Firebirds: Have won three of their eight matches

Otago Volts: Have won three of their eight matches

WF vs OV Probable Playing 11 today

Wellington Firebirds Team News

No major injury concerns.

Wellington Firebirds Probable Playing XI: Devan Vishvaka, Nick Kelly, Callum McLachlan (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Troy Johnson, Nathan Smith, Jakob Bhula, Logan van Beek, Ollie Newton, Peter Younghusband (c), and Michael Snedden.

Otago Volts Team/Injury News

No major updates.

Hamish Rutherford, Max Chu (wk), Dean Foxcroft, Dale Phillips, Josh Finnie, Nick Kwant, Jake Gibson, Travis Muller, Ben Lockrose, Matthew Bacon, and Michael Rae.

WF vs OV Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Max Chu (8 Matches, 140 Runs, Average: 28.00)

Max Chu will be the best choice from the wicketkeeper category for this match. He has been decent with the bat and brilliant behind the stumps. This makes him a great choice for the match.

Batter

Nick Kelly (8 Matches, 287 Runs, Average: 41.00)

Nick Kelly as a batter has been on song in this tournament. He has been consistent enough in the tournament to be one of the safest picks for the match.

All-rounder

Rachin Ravindra (8 Matches, 299 Runs and 5 Wickets)

Rachin Ravindra is having a good time in the tournament with both the bat and the ball. His presence in the fantasy XIs will provide the opportunity to pick up points in both innings of the match.

Bowler

Ollie Newton (8 Matches, 11 Wickets, Economy: 5.37)

Ollie Newton has been the trump card for the Firebirds with the ball in this tournament. Newton's ability to pick up wickets at crucial stages makes him a crucial pick for the match.

WF vs OV match captain and vice-captain choices

Rachin Ravindra

Rachin Ravindra has been a great player for the Firebirds in the tournament. He has delivered with both the bat and the ball. This makes him a great choice for the captain or vice-captain of this match.

Logan van Beek

Logan van Beek has been in great form in the tournament. He has picked up 15 wickets in the tournament and this makes him one of the safest choices for the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-picks with player stats for WF vs OV Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Stats Fantasy Points Ollie Newton 11 wickets in 8 matches 501 Logan van Beek 15 wickets in 8 matches 627 Michael Snedden 12 wickets in 8 matches 406 Rachin Ravindra 299 runs and 5 wickets in 8 matches 548 Nick Kelly 287 runs in 8 matches 404

WF vs OV match expert tips

The match will be a close fight as both teams will be fighting for a win. The fact that the wicket has also been a sporting one makes it evident that a close contest can be expected. So, a balanced selection from all categories seems to be ideal for the match.

WF vs OV Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: M Chu

Batters: H Rutherford, J Finnie, N Kelly

All-rounders: M Rippon, L van Beek, Rachin Ravindra, L Georgeson

Bowlers: O Newton. Peter Younghusband, Michael Snedden

WF vs OV Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: M Chu

Batters: H Rutherford, J Finnie, N Kelly

All-rounders: M Rippon, L van Beek, Rachin Ravindra, L Georgeson

Bowlers: O Newton. Peter Younghusband, Michael Snedden

