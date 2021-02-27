WF vs OV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Ford Trophy Match – Feb 28, 2021

Wellington Firebirds will lock horns with Otago Volts in the 28th match of the Ford Trophy at the Basin Reserve Ground in Wellington on Sunday.

Wellington Firebirds have won four of their nine games and are placed at the penultimate position in the points table. They managed to put up a big total of 340 runs on the board in their last match against Otago Volts. But unfortunately, they lost in the final over.

Otago Volts, on the other hand, are placed at the third position in the points table with five wins from nine games. They will come into this match high on confidence after winning their last two games comprehensively.

Both teams will be eager to win this game and confirm their spot in the preliminary finals.

Squads to choose from:

Wellington Firebirds

Tom Blundell (WK), Lauchie Johns (WK), Devon Conway, Andrew Fletcher, Troy Johnson (C), Fraser Colson, Jimmy Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Rachin Ravindra, Peter Younghusband, Jamie Gibson, Hamish Bennett, Logan van Beek, Ben Sears, Ollie Newton, Iain Mcpeake, Michael Snedden, Finn Allen, and Jakob Bhula

Otago Volts

Max Chu (WK), Mitch Renwick (WK), Hamish Rutherford, Neil Broom, Dale Phillips, Nick Kelly, Camden Hawkins, Josh Finnie, Anaru Kitchen, Jarrod Mckay, Dean Foxcroft, Michael Rippon, Michael Rae, Matthew Bacon, Jacob Duffy (C), Nathan Smith and Mitchell McClenaghan

Predicted Playing XIs

Wellington Firebirds

Finn Allen, Tom Blundell (WK), Jakob Bhula, Michael Bracewell, Troy Johnson (C), Fraser Colson, Jamie Gibson, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Ollie Newton, Iain Mcpeake

Otago Volts

Hamish Rutherford, Nick Kelly, Neil Broom, Anaru Kitchen, Michael Rippon, Dale Phillips, Nathan Smith, Max Chu (WK), Mitchell McClenaghan, Jacob Duffy (C), Michael Rae

Match Details

Match: Wellington Firebirds vs Otago Volts, Match 28

Date: 28th February 2021, 03:30 AM IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

Pitch Report

The pitch here at the Basin Reserve has favored the batsmen in the last couple of matches. The pacers have enjoyed great success with the new ball at this venue. In the previous game, the team batting second won the match by chasing down a big target.

Hence, we can say that the pitch will get easier to bat on as the game progresses. And the captain winning the toss will like to put the opposition in to bat first.

WF vs OV Dream11 Fantasy suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Blundell, Hamish Rutherford, Neil Broom, Troy Johnson, Jakob Bhula, Anaru Kitchen, Michael Rippon, Michael Bracewell, Jacob Duffy, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband.

Captain: Michael Bracewell Vice-Captain: Anaru Kitchen

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Max Chu, Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Troy Johnson, Jakob Bhula, Anaru Kitchen, Michael Rippon, Jamie Gibson, Michael Rae, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband.

Captain: Jakob Bhula Vice-Captain: Anaru Kitchen