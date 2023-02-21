WGC vs NBC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BYJU Guwahati Premier League, Match 5

The fifth match of the BYJU Guwahati Premier League will see the West Guwahati Club (WGC) squaring off against the Nabajyoti Club (NBC) at the Judges Field in Guwahati on Tuesday, February 21. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the WGC vs NBC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Nabajyoti Club lost their last match against Bud CC by 34 runs. The West Guwahati Club, on the other hand, lost their first match of the tournament against Gauhati Town Club by eight wickets.

The Nabajyoti Club will give it their all to win the match, but the West Guwahati Club are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

WGC vs NBC Match Details

The 5fifth match of the BYJU Guwahati Premier League will be played on February 21 at the Judges Field in Guwahati. The game is set to take place at 10.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WGC vs NBC, Match 5

Date and Time: February 21, 2023, 10.00 am IST

Venue: Judges Field, Guwahati

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. However, batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between the City Cricket Club and 91 Yard Club, where a total of 191 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

WGC vs NBC Form Guide

WGC - L

NBC - L

WGC vs NBC Probable Playing XI

WGC Playing XI

No injury updates.

Saurabh Kumar, Amit Yadav, Abhishek Thakuri (wk), Subham Mandal (c), Ayush Agarwal, Mekhail Doley, Akash Chetri, Abir Chakraborty, Saurav Dey, Nihar Narah, and Jay Borah.

NBC Playing XI

No injury updates.

Nihar Deka, Anurag Talukdar (wk), Danish Das, Vishal Roy Jr., Amlanjyoti Das, Nibir Deka, Roshan Alam-I, Parvej Musaraf, Roshan Basfor, Dharani Rabha, and Rituraj Biswas.

WGC vs NBC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Thakuri

A Thakuri is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Singha is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

B Roy

R Chetri and B Roy are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. R Rabbani played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Chakraborty

A Das and A Chakraborty are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. N Deka is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

C Sarma

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are C Sarma and J Kalita. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. D Saikia is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

WGC vs NBC match captain and vice-captain choices

C Sarma

C Sarma will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He smashed 12 runs and took two wickets in the last match.

A Das

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Das as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He smashed 10 runs in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for WGC vs NBC, Match 5

A Chakraborty

A Das

C Sarma

B Roy

D Saikia

West Guwahati Club vs Nabajyoti Club Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

West Guwahati Club vs Nabajyoti Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: A Thakuri

Batters: B Roy, R Chetri, R Rabbani

All-rounders: A Das, A Chakraborty, N Deka, P Musaraf

Bowlers: J Kalita, C Sarma, D Saikia

West Guwahati Club vs Nabajyoti Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: A Thakuri

Batters: B Roy, R Chetri

All-rounders: A Das, A Chakraborty, N Deka, P Musaraf

Bowlers: J Kalita, C Sarma, D Saikia, M Doley

