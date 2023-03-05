WGC vs NYC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BYJU Guwahati Premier League, Match 30

The 30th match of the BYJU Guwahati Premier League will see West Guwahati Club (WGC) squaring off against 91 Yards Club (NYC) at Judges Field in Guwahati on Sunday, March 5. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the WGC vs NYC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

91 Yards Club have won four of their last nine matches. West Guwahati Club, on the other hand, are yet to open their account in the same appearances as their opposition.

West Guwahati Club certainly lacks confidence and skill, and 91 Yards Club are expected to secure a victory.

WGC vs NYC Match Details

The 30th match of the BYJU Guwahati Premier League will be played on March 5 at the Judges Field in Guwahati. The game is set to take place at 5:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WGC vs NYC, Match 30

Date and Time: 5th March 2023, 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Judges Field, Guwahati

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between City Cricket Club and the Nabajyoti Club, where a total of 373 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

WGC vs NYC Form Guide

WGC - Won 0 of their last 9 matches

NYC - Won 4 of their last 9 matches

WGC vs NYC Probable Playing XI

WGC Playing XI

No injury updates

Saurabh Kumar (c), Jitumoni Kalita, Abhishek Thakuri (wk), Ayush Agarwal, Mekhail Doley, Ruhinandan Pegu, Akash Chetri, Abir Chakraborty, Saurav Dey, Rameez Rabbani, Jay Borah

NYC Playing XI

No injury updates

Roshan Topno (wk), Siddhesh Wath, Shubham Dubey, Reshab Dipak, Mukhtar Hussain, Pritish Ray, Danish Ahmed, Ishan Ahmed, Kunal Sarma, Saurav Dihigya, Amit Sinha

WGC vs NYC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Thakuri

A Thakuri is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. R Topno is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Wath

S Wath and K Sarma are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Dubey played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

D Ahmed

A Yadav and D Ahmed are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Chetri is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

R Dipal

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Dipak and J Kalita. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. P Ray is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

WGC vs NYC match captain and vice-captain choices

R Dipak

R Dipak will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has earned 666 points in the last seven matches.

D Ahmed

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make D Ahmed as he will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 474 points in the last eight matches.

5 Must-Picks for WGC vs NYC, Match 30

D Ahmed

A Yadav

R Dipak

S Wath

K Sarma

West Guwahati Club vs 91 Yards Club Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

West Guwahati Club vs 91 Yards Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Thakuri

Batters: S Dubey, S Wath, R Rabbani, K Sarma

All-rounders: A Yadav, D Ahmed

Bowlers: D Ripak, P Ray, J Kalita, M Hussain

West Guwahati Club vs 91 Yards Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Thakuri

Batters: S Dubey, S Wath, K Sarma

All-rounders: A Yadav, D Ahmed

Bowlers: D Ripak, P Ray, J Kalita, M Hussain, S Dey

