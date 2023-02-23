WGC vs NYC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Guwahati Premier League T20 2023 Match 11

West Guwahati Club (WGC) will take on 91 Yard Club (NYC) in the 11th match of the Guwahati Premier League T20 2023 at the Judges Field, Guwahati on Friday, February 24. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the WGC vs NYC Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Neither team has had a great run in this tournament so far. Both West Guwahati Club and 91 Yard Club have lost all three of their matches.

West Guwahati Club have lost to Gauhati Town Club, Nabajyoti Club, and Bud CC, while 91 Yard Club have gone down against City Cricket Club, Gauhati Town Club, and Bud CC.

WGC vs NYC, Match Details

The 11th match of the Guwahati Premier League T20 2023 between West Guwahati Club and 91 Yard Club will be played on February 24, 2023, at Judges Field, Guwahati. The game is set to take place at 10.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: WGC vs NYC

Date & Time: February 24, 2023, 10.00 am IST

Venue: Judges Field, Guwahati

Pitch Report

The pitch at Judges Field in Guwahati has been a very good one to bat on and the last few games have seen scores in excess of 200. There has been some turn for the spinners and the pacers get a hint of movement with the new ball.

WGC vs NYC Form Guide (Last 3 Matches)

West Guwahati Club: L, L, L

91 Yard Club: L, L, L

WGC vs NYC Probable Playing 11 today

West Guwahati Club Team News

No major injury concerns.

West Guwahati Club Probable Playing XI: Rameez Rabbani, Nihar Narah, Subham Mandal, Abhishek Thakuri (wk), Ruhinandan Pegu, Jay Borah, Kankan Kalita, Amit Yadav, Mekhail Doley, Abir Chakraborty, and Shubham Kumar Gupta.

91 Yard Club Team News

No major injury concerns.

91 Yard Club Probable Playing XI: Danish Ahmed, Siddhesh Wath, Saurav Dihigya, Shubham Dubey, Kunal Sakia (wk), Roshan Topno, Rajinder Singh, Mukhtar Hussain, Reshab Dipak, Pritish Ray, and Sunil Lachit.

Today’s WGC vs NYC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Abhishek Thakuri (3 matches, 18 runs)

Abhishek Thakuri has fared really well behind the stumps. Plus, he has scored 18 runs at a strike rate of 105.88 with the bat.

Top Batter Pick

Shubham Dubey (3 matches, 50 runs)

Shubham Dubey has got some decent starts with the bat. He has mustered 50 runs at a strike-rate of 104.17 and has hit four sixes.

Top All-rounder Pick

Danish Ahmed (2 matches, 62 runs)

Danish Ahmed has not bowled but he has batted really well in the two games he has played. He has accumulated 62 runs while striking at 126.53.

Top Bowler Pick

Pritish Ray (3 matches, 5 wickets)

Pritish Ray has been consistent with the ball for NYC. The left-arm spinner has picked up five wickets in three matches so far.

WGC vs NYC match captain and vice-captain choices

Reshab Dipak (3 matches, 50 runs 6 wickets)

Reshab Dipak has had a big all-round impact this season. He has returned with six wickets from three games and has scored 50 runs while striking at 116.28.

Rameez Rabbani (3 matches, 102 runs)

Rameez Rabbani has looked in solid touch with the bat. He has aggregated 102 runs in three innings and has a strike rate of 154.55. He has struck 10 fours and five sixes.

5 Must-picks with player stats for WGC vs NYC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Reshab Dipak 50 runs & 6 wickets in 3 matches Rameez Rabbani 102 runs in 3 matches Pritish Ray 5 wickets in 3 matches Danish Ahmed 62 runs in 2 matches Shubham Dubey 50 runs in 3 matches

WGC vs NYC match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders in their ranks, who can turn the game on its head. Thus, the likes of Reshab Dipak, Danish Ahmed, Sunil Lachit, and Shubham Kumar Gupta will be the ones to watch out for.

WGC vs NYC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for West Guwahati Club vs 91 Yard Club - Guwahati Premier League T20 2023.

Wicketkeeper: Abhishek Thakuri

Batters: Shubham Dubey, Rameez Rabbani

All-rounders: Danish Ahmed, Sunil Lachit, Shubham Kumar Gupta, Amit Yadav

Bowlers: Mukhtar Hussain, Mekhail Doley, Pritish Ray, Reshab Dipak

WGC vs NYC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for West Guwahati Club vs 91 Yard Club - Guwahati Premier League T20 2023.

Wicketkeeper: Abhishek Thakuri

Batters: Shubham Dubey, Nihar Narah, Rameez Rabbani

All-rounders: Danish Ahmed, Sunil Lachit, Shubham Kumar Gupta

Bowlers: Mukhtar Hussain, Pritish Ray, Reshab Dipak, Kankan Kalita

