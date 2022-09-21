WI-L vs NZ-L Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Road Safety T20 World Series, Match 13

West Indies Legends (WI-L) will take on New Zealand Legends (NZ-L) in the 13th match of the Road Safety T20 World Series at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun on Wednesday, September 21. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the WI-L vs NZ-L Dream11 fantasy prediction.

West Indies are second in the standings, having won two out of their three matches. They defeated England Legends by eight wickets in their last game. Meanwhile, New Zealand occupy the fifth spot, winning one out of their three matches. Their last game against India Legends was abandoned due to rain.

WI-L vs NZ-L Match Details, Road Safety T20 World Series

The 13th match of the Road Safety T20 World Series will be played on September 21 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun. The match is set to take place at 7:30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WI-L vs NZ-L, Road Safety T20 World Series, Match 13

Date and Time: 21st September, 2022, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun

WI-L vs NZ-L Pitch Report

The track at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium is a balanced surface, which will assist the seamers more than the spinners. Two out of the last three matches played at the venue have been won by sides bowling first.

Last 3 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average first-innings score: 206

Average second-innings score: 169

WI-L vs NZ-L Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

West Indies Legends: NR-W-L

New Zealand Legends: W-W-L-W

WI-L vs NZ-L probable playing 11s for today’s match

WI-L injury/team news

No major injury updates.

WI-L Probable Playing 11

Brian Lara (C), Kirk Edwards, Sulieman Benn, Danza Hyatt, Devendra Bishoo, William Perkins (WK), Narsingh Deonarine, Dwayne Smith, Krishmar Santokie, Daren Powell, Navin Stewart.

NZ-L injury/team news

No major injury updates.

NZ-L Probable Playing 11

Gareth Hopkins (WK), Ross Taylor (C), Aaron Redmond, Neil Broom, Dean Brownlie, Jamie How, Anton Devcich, James Franklin, Shane Bond, Kyle Mills, Hamish Bennett.

WI-L vs NZ-L Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

William Perkins (2 matches, 66 runs, Strike Rate: 160.97)

Perkins could be the perfect pick for your fantasy team from the wicketkeeper section. He has scored 66 runs at a strike rate of 160.97 in two games.

Top Batter pick

Dean Brownlie (3 match, 79 runs, Strike Rate: 117.91)

Brownlie is the leading run-scorer for the New Zealand Legends, having scored 79 runs at a strike rate of 117.91 in three matches. He will be keen to add to his tally on Wednesday.

Top All-rounder pick

Krishmar Santokie (2 matches, 5 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.75)

Santokie has taken five wickets at an economy rate of 6.75 in two outings for West Indies Legends. He could play a key role with his lethal bowling today.

Top Bowler pick

Sulieman Benn (2 matches, 4 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.75)

Benn will lead the West Indies Legend's bowling attack on Wednesday, having scalped four wickets at an economy rate of 5.75 in the two matches.

WI-L vs NZ-L match captain and vice-captain choices

Dwayne Smith

Smith could be a brilliant pick to lead your fantasy team as he can consistently perform with both the bat and ball. He has smashed 124 runs at a strike rate of 147.61 in two matches.

Anton Devcich

Although Devcich has not performed up to his standards in the tournament so far and will look to bounce back and contribute well in Wednesday's contest.

5 Must-picks with players stats for WI-L vs NZ-L Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Dwayne Smith 124 runs in 2 matches Krishmar Santokie 5 wickets in 2 matches Sulieman Benn 4 wickets in 2 matches Dean Brownlie 79 runs in 3 matches William Perkins 66 runs in 2 matches

WI-L vs NZ-L match expert tips

Dwayne Smith could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball in the WI-L vs NZ-L game.

WI-L vs NZ-L Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 13, Head to Head League

WI-L vs NZ-L Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 13, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: William Perkins

Batters: Brian Lara, Ross Taylor, Dean Brownlie

All-rounders: Dwayne Smith (c), Krishmar Santokie, Anton Devcich (vc)

Bowlers: Sulieman Benn, Daren Powell, Shane Bond, Hamish Bennett

WI-L vs NZ-L Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 13, Grand Leaguel

WI-L vs NZ-L Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 13, Grand Leaguel

Wicketkeeper: William Perkins

Batters: Brian Lara (vc), Ross Taylor, Dean Brownlie

All-rounders: Dwayne Smith, Navin Stewart, Krishmar Santokie, Anton Devcich (c)

Bowlers: Sulieman Benn, Shane Bond, Hamish Bennett

