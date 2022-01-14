WI-U19 vs AU-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Under 19 World Cup 2022, Match 1

West Indies will take on Australia in the opening match of the ICC Under 19 World Cup at the Province Stadium in Guyana on Friday. Three-time champions Australia would look to start the campaign with a win as they look to win the competition again.

Meanwhile, West Indies, led by Ackeem Auguste, are coming off a loss to India and South Africa in their warm-up games. However, with the likes of Teddy Bishop, Matthew Nandu and Ackeem Auguste in their top order, they can never be underestimated, especially on their own turf.

WI-U19 vs AU-U19 Probable Playing XIs

WI-U19 XI

Shaqkere Parris, Matthew Nandu, Teddy Bishop, Jordan Johnson, Ackeem Auguste (c), Rivaldo Clarke, Giovonte Depeiza (vc), Carlon Bowen-Tuckett (wk), Onaje Amory/Anderson Mahase, Johann Layne, McKenny Clarke.

AU-U19 XI

Teague Wyllie, Corey Miller, Cooper Connolly (c & wk), Campbell Kellaway, Aidan Cahill, Tobias Snell, William Salzmann, Tom Whitney, Joshua Garner, Jack Nisbet, Nivethan Radhakrishnan.

Match Details

Match: WI-U19 vs AU-U19 ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022, Match 1.

Date and Time: 14th January 2022; 07:30 PM IST.

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana.

Pitch Report

The track looks two-paced, with batters struggling to score runs in the powerplay overs. Spinners should enjoy bowling on this surface, and are expected to play a key role in this game. Anything above 200 would be a good score on this wicket.

Today’s WI-U19 vs AU-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Carlon Bowen-Tuckett: Tuckett is good behind the stumps, and can contribute with the bat as well. He is expected to play a key role for his team in this game on Friday.

Batters

Cooper Connolly: Captain Connolly impressed with an innings of 117 against India in Australia's first warm-up game. Given his left arm-spin prowess as well, he is a must-have in your WI-U19 vs AU-U19 Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Matthew Nandu: Nandu could provide some valuable points with both bat and ball. He generally opens the innings for WI, and is also quite handy with his off-spin. That makes Nandu a must-have in your WI-U19 vs AU-U19 Dream11 Fantasy team.

Bowlers

Onaje Amory: Amory has been in superb form in the last YODI series, picking up ten wickets at an economy rate of 4.02.

Three best players to pick in WI-U19 vs AU-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Giovonte Depeiza (WI-U19) - 158 runs and one wicket in his last ten games.

Nivethan Radhakrishnan (AU-U19) - 172 runs and eight wickets in his last six games.

Ackeem Auguste (WI-U19) – 148 runs and one wicket in his last ten games.

Key stats for WI-U19 vs AU-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Anderson Mahase - 11 wickets in six YODI 2021 games; Bowling Average: 18.54.

Johann Layne - 12 wickets in eight YODI 2021 games; Bowling Average: 17.58.

WI-U19 vs AU-U19 Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tobias Snell, Cooper Connolly, Ackeem Auguste, Teddy Bishop, Campbell Kellaway, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Matthew Nandu, Johann Layne, Onaje Amory, Jack Nisbet, Tom Whitney.

Captain: Cooper Connolly. Vice-captain: Matthew Nandu.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Carlon Bowen-Tuckett, Cooper Connolly, Ackeem Auguste, Teddy Bishop, Campbell Kellaway, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Matthew Nandu, Anderson Mahase, Onaje Amory, Jack Nisbet, Joshua Garner.

Captain: Cooper Connolly. Vice-captain: Ackeem Auguste.

Edited by Bhargav